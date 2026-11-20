The Toluca Lake property owned by Kirsten Dunst did not stay on the market long before finding its new owner after being put up for sale in 2019. The waterfront property, purchased by the actress for $2.6 million in 2001, went under contract within nine days of being listed and eventually sold to actor Annie Potts for $4.55 million, according to a September 2019 report by the Los Angeles Times. Kirsten Dunst’s waterfront Toluca Lake home sold to actor Annie Potts for $4.55 million in 2019, after going under contract within nine days of listing. Dunst bought the property for $2.6 million in 2001. (AFP)

The property went up for sale in June 2019 at an asking price of $4.7 million. The sale was $150,000 below the initial price. The property attracted a buyer and went under contract within nine days of being listed. Also, the sale price was $1.95 million more than Dunst’s original purchase price.

A lakeside home with ample room for family living According to Architectural Digest, which featured the property when it was listed in June 2019, Dunst had bought the 4,333-square-foot house in 2001. The article noted that Dunst lived in the house, while her parents and brother resided nearby. The property was one of the few houses situated right next to Toluca Lake.

The home was designed with a classic Cape Cod exterior and an open layout facing the lake. Architectural Digest mentioned the green garden, a stone fountain, and the sea-green-and-white exterior. Sunlight entered through the foyer, which connected to the living and dining rooms. The living room had a vaulted ceiling and a wood-burning fireplace. The antique crystal-beaded chandelier created a unique feature of the dining room.

There were French doors connecting the dining room and the terrace outside. The marble kitchen had a temperature-controlled wine refrigerator. A step-down breakfast area connected to the family room, which featured a white marble fireplace and French doors leading to the wraparound terrace.

There was a sitting room and a fireplace with French doors opening onto a private balcony in the upper floor's master suite. In addition, the master bath had marble finishes as well as a soaking tub. The exterior of the home included a brick terrace with an outdoor kitchen and grilling area located under a pergola, a swimming pool, and a spa. A lower-level lakeside porch opened onto a wooden dock where, according to Architectural Digest, a pontoon boat was moored when the property was listed.