Lee Pace's voice ‘perfect’ for Thragg; why fans think ‘Invincible’ season 4's casting is brilliant

Lee Pace was announced as the voice of the evil Viltrumite Thragg for the upcoming 'Invincible' season. At the New York Comic Con on Friday, Prime Video revealed that the animated series' season 4 will premiere in March 2026. Lee Pace participates in "The Running Man" panel during New York Comic Con (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The streaming service also dropped a new Burger Mart–themed teaser trailer for Invincible Season 4. The acclaimed animated series, based on the comic by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, continues its expansion after wrapping Season 3 in February. The show was officially renewed for Season 5 during San Diego Comic-Con in July.

Read More: Did Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon move in together? Insider says they're ‘happier than ever’

In the upcoming season, viewers will see a changed Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) struggle to balance duty and identity in the aftermath of global destruction. As Mark fights to protect Earth and those he loves, he faces a new existential threat that could decide humanity’s future once and for all.

However, fans are most excited about Lee Pace's Thragg. “Was rewatching Guardians of the Galaxy and I think Lee Pace would absolutely body the voice of Thragg!!” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Yeah Lee Price as Thragg is 10/10. THAT VOICE IS PITCH PERFECT,” another fan added.

“Lee Pace has a great voice, this show keeps getting better,” a third one tweeted.

Read More: From Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez to Blake Lively-Penn Badgley: Hollywood stars who worked together despite breaking up

The Invincible Season 4 voice cast

The star-studded voice cast also features Sandra Oh, JK Simmons, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Matthew Rhys, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Zachary Quinto, Mark Hamill, and many others.

Produced by Skybound Entertainment’s animation arm, Invincible is executive produced by Robert Kirkman, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, and Margaret M Dean, with Helen Leigh and Cory Walker serving as co-executive producers.