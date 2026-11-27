Los Angeles, Luca Guadagnino, the famed director behind films such as "Artificial", "Queer" and "Call Me by Your Name", says he would love to direct a love story next.

Luca Guadagnino wants to direct a love story again more less

At the Marrakech Film Festival where he's presenting "Artificial", his critically-acclaimed movie on Open AI's Sam Altman, the Italian filmmaker spoke to Variety about what he wants to do next.

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"I think a lot of inspiration could come from facts of history... I want to make another love story, so I have to think about it, but I want to make a kind movie, another love story," he said.

Guadagnino also revealed that two of his previously announced projects a new adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' "American Psycho" and the gay romance "Separate Rooms" are no longer moving forward with him.

"Separate Rooms" was set to be an adaptation of Italian writer Pier Vittorio Tondelli's 1989 novel about a writer grappling with the death of his lover. Josh O'Connor, who previously worked with Guadagnino on "Challengers" and Léa Seydoux had been linked to the project since 2024.

"I don't think I'm doing a movie with Lea Seydoux, unfortunately. That's not happening," Guadagnino said. "But I would love to work with Lea, of course."

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{{^usCountry}} His "American Psycho" adaptation, which was first announced by Lionsgate in October 2024, was supposed to be a fresh take on Ellis' 1991 novel rather than a remake of Mary Harron's 2000 cult classic starring Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His "American Psycho" adaptation, which was first announced by Lionsgate in October 2024, was supposed to be a fresh take on Ellis' 1991 novel rather than a remake of Mary Harron's 2000 cult classic starring Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman. {{/usCountry}}

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"That's the job of a director. You direct movies and sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't. It's very simple and linear and usual."

Guadagnino said contrary to reports, Robert Pattinson was not in the running to play Bateman.

"He's a perfect choice for James Bond... He's an incredible star, he's done so many great roles and I wish someday to work with him, of course."

Would Guadagnino direct a Bond film?

"I would say yes, yes, of course. I would like to play with icons."

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"Artificial" dramatizes the turmoil at OpenAI surrounding the ousting and subsequent reinstatement of CEO Sam Altman, played by Andrew Garfield.

The film premiered at New York Film Festival and screens at Marrakech Film Festival on Thursday night.

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