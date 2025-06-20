Malti Marie has a busier schedule than Priyanka Chopra: Beaming mom PC reveals what keeps her 3-year-old busy these days

Priyanka talks about Malti's crazy schedule

Priyanka mentioned that the family is currently based in New York, where Nick is performing his latest Broadway show, The Last Five Years, and their daughter Malti is attending school.

"She’s precocious, she’s funny, she’s a little comedian. She knows she’s funny, so that’s even better. Yeah, she’s such a light of our lives right now. This is an amazing season for us. Nick has been on Broadway for the last five years. We were in New York, hunkered down."

"I am filming a movie in India, so I fly back and forth from there. So we are based on the East Coast right now, and she’s going to school here. She has her little clique of friends, and her schedule’s even crazier than mine. There are so many classes. Kids do so much… She wants to socialise with other babies," she added.

During the show, Priyanka also shared some of Malti’s current obsessions. The actor revealed that her 3-year-old is in love with Moana and dresses like the character all day. Malti also loves music and listens to a variety of songs—her current favourite is APT by Rose and Bruno Mars.

About Heads of State

Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting her upcoming release, Heads of State, which is a high-octane action comedy starring John Cena, and Idris Elba.

According to a press release, the film is described as “a global adventure blending explosive action and sharp comedic banter that takes audiences on the run and for a thrilling ride. The film combines fast-paced action sequences and creative stunts with a heavy dose of nostalgia fit with all of the '90s charm of the golden era of buddy action comedies".

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film will be released on Prime Video on 2 July.