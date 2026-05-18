Markiplier Iron Lung OTT release date: When and where to watch the movie

Markiplier's horror movie Iron Lung is officially preparing for its at-home release after years of anticipation among gaming and horror fans. According to Deadline, during a panel discussion at the Cannes Film Festival, Mark Fischbach, better known online as Markiplier, disclosed that the digital premiere on YouTube will take place on May 31. Release time has not been disclosed. Markiplier's horror film Iron Lung is set for digital release on YouTube on May 31, following its successful theatrical debut. (Markiplier YouTube )

The film, based on the indie horror game created by David Szymanski, has drawn major online attention due to Markiplier’s large YouTube fanbase and years of anticipation surrounding the adaptation.

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Iron Lung release date and where to watch? Iron will be a premium release on YouTube's Movies & TV storefront on May 31. Although the pricing has not yet been disclosed, according to Polygon, new films released on YouTube usually cost between $19.99 and $29.99 when they are released digitally.

Iron Lung will also be released physically, although, since it was first hinted at in February, no more information has been disclosed.

Iron Lung was earlier hailed as terrifyingly "claustrophobic" and "immersive" by Polygon, which also claimed that the rest of the film industry ought to pay attention to its subversive box office triumph.

After its January 30 theatrical debut, it became an unexpected box office success, making over $50 million on a budget of about $3 to $4 million. Iron Lung was well-received by both reviewers and viewers.

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Why Iron Lung became one of YouTube’s biggest movies? Iron Lung gained extraordinary online attention partly because of Markiplier’s status as one of YouTube’s most influential creators. Over the course of more than ten years, Markiplier has amassed a sizable worldwide following thanks to its interactive storytelling projects, horror playthroughs, and gaming videos.

Moreover, the little horror game that Dusk developer Szymanski released in 2022 gained significant traction.

In the game, players take control of a prisoner operating a submarine that is trapped in a blood-filled ocean on an extraterrestrial moon. While the conundrum takes place there, progressively disturbing things start to happen.

With Markiplier as Simon, the protagonist, the film adheres closely to that idea. Markiplier also wrote, directed, and self-funded Iron Lung.

At Cannes, Markiplier hinted that he will begin "working on something" in 2027, indicating that he is not yet finished producing films.