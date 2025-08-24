Markiplier in the hospital, concerned fans say ‘not again'

Popular YouTuber Markiplier is once again in the hospital, sparking a wave of concern from fans online. He shared a photo from a hospital bed on social media but did not specify the reason for his visit. Instead, he simply advised his followers to "chew your food." YouTuber Markiplier is hospitalized.(Instagram/ Markiplier )

While the post lacked details, it was enough to get fans speculating and showing support in the comments.

One person commented, “I have no doubt there are people collecting pictures of Markiplier in the hospital like infinity stones.”

Another wrote, “Mark. Those hospital bills are basically rent at this point. Stop.”

A third person added, “Now that I got my caps screaming out of the way, all joke aside I hope you feel better soon.”

Another fan wrote, “The yearly markiplier hospital reunion has been completed, same time next year folks?”

Another person commented, “You think by now they have a room dedicated to Mark at this point.”

Markiplier's health

This isn't Markiplier’s first hospital visit. The YouTuber, whose real name is Mark Fischbach, has a documented history of bowel obstructions, with at least two prior incidents linked to scar tissue from abdominal surgeries.

The first obstruction occurred before his YouTube career began, while another in late 2020 led to an overnight hospital stay. At the time, he described experiencing “intense abdominal pain,” and later updated fans via Instagram.

"Hey gang, don’t want to worry you but had [to] take a quick trip to the hospital. Some intense abdominal pain but nothing life-threatening. Hopefully will be out of here in no time,” he said in November 2020.

A few days later, Markiplier posted a short video from his hospital bed, detailing the episode.

"We did a bunch of tests this morning, a lot of scans, a lot of X-rays…to see if anything was moving through me. It looked like things were moving through okay, which is good…and we’re going to observe a little bit longer,” he said on December 2, 2020.