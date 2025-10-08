Markiplier marries Amy Nelson in a dreamy wedding: First pics from the event

Popular YouTuber Markiplier has married his longtime girlfriend, Amy Nelson. He shared an Instagram post announcing this major life update and two dreamy pictures showing him with his wife. The news has created a frenzy among his fans, with many flocking to social media platforms to share their reactions to the event. Markiplier with his wife, Amy Nelson. (Instagram/@markiplier)

“10 years and counting. Going to go for the world record or die trying,” he wrote as he posted the pictures. He added that he officially tied the knot a couple of weeks earlier on September 20.

The first image shows the couple, both dressed in white, enjoying their wedding cake. The second picture captures them looking at each other with huge smiles on their faces.

Take a look at the post:

What did social media say?

A fan posted, “Didn’t think 20-year-old me would be openly weeping about Markiplier just like 12-year-old me used to, but here we are. I'm so happy; they are such a powerful couple.” Another joined, “I don’t think I could smile any bigger! You two are the best! Congratulations again!!”

A third posted, “Watched you since childhood, laughed and got scared and excited with you, helped me in my hardest time and today you're starting a new family, congrats bro I'm really happy for you, you'll be my favorite YouTuber forever.”

A fourth wrote, “Did Mark get married?? Freak out over. I hope the best for you guys. Both of you are awesome and great for each other!”

Who is Markiplier?

Mark Edward Fischbach, popularly known as Markiplier, has over 37.8 million subscribers on YouTube. A portion of his bio on the platform reads, “Hi, I'm Markiplier. I make videos. From quality content to meme-able garbage, from scary games to full-on interactive movies you'll find it all. You will, actually. I have over 5,000 videos so I'm sure there's something you'd like.”

What is Markiplier’s net worth?

His net worth is estimated at $45 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.