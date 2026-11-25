Avengers: Doomsday, the fifth Avengers film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is less than a month away from release. Arguably the most hyped film of the year, Doomsday is set to be a cinematic spectacle unlike any other. But barely two years ago, Doomsday did not exist. The fifth Avengers film was supposed to be Avengers: Kang Dynasty. Jonathan Majors was to reprise his role as Kang the Conqueror from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But with Majors’ legal troubles and the MCU’s waning box-office fortunes, Marvel pivoted towards Doom.

Robert Downey Jr. plays Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. more less

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For a while, it has been believed that the decision to bring in Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom was made to reinvent the MCU after Jonathan Majors’ premature departure amid controversy. However, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has now claimed that Doctor Doom, the antagonist in Doomsday, was always part of the MCU’s plans.

Kevin Feige on Marvel's Doom pivot

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Originally, Kang Dynasty was set to release in May 2025 and lead up to Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026. Marvel then cancelled the film and gave Doomsday a 2026 release date, with Secret Wars pushed to 2027. In an interaction with Entertainment Weekly, Feige said, “People who know the Secret Wars comic books know Doom is a huge part of that. So we were always leaning towards Secret Wars, but knew that there was no way to do that without bringing in Doctor Doom. We really were talking about building it in even the earliest of Kang Dynasty stories.”

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{{^usCountry}} Feige maintained that Kang Dynasty would have introduced Doom, but they later felt the approach needed to be more Doom-focused. “That movie led to Doom. And then when the story shifted, it just became more and more and more Doom-focused because we wanted to earn him and build him into the Secret Wars storyline,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Feige maintained that Kang Dynasty would have introduced Doom, but they later felt the approach needed to be more Doom-focused. “That movie led to Doom. And then when the story shifted, it just became more and more and more Doom-focused because we wanted to earn him and build him into the Secret Wars storyline,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Robert Downey Jr. is Doctor Doom

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU after seven years with Doomsday. And this time, he is not playing Iron Man, but Doctor Doom. In the same interview, Downey admitted he wanted “something visual to lean into” for his character while wanting to move as far away from Tony Stark as possible.

But is Doom a variant of Stark? The MCU has established that variants of people exist in separate universes, and with the same actor playing both roles, that question has been asked. When asked, directors Russo Brothers simply say: “You’ll have to watch the movie.”

Avengers: Doomsday is releasing in theatres worldwide on December 18. It arrives in India one day prior, on December 17. The film is already shattering box office records for advance bookings in India.

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