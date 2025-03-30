Meet Mikey Madison's 'hot' twin brother Miles, internet’s new obsession after SNL

'Anora’ star Mikey Madison appeared on Saturday Night Live, where she delivered a fun monologue. She also introduced her twin brother, Miles. Making him stand alongside three other men, she challenged the audience, saying, 'Let’s see if you can guess which one of these guys is my twin brother… If you picked the one who looks like Ron Weasley pumped up on testosterone, you’re a winner!' The internet quickly erupted, with fans swooning over Miles’ striking good looks. Mikey Madison and her brother Miles at the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.(AFP)

Who is Miles?

According to Hello, Miles, an alumnus of the University of California, Berkeley, played on the collegiate lacrosse team during his time there.

Miles attended the 97th Academy Awards this year, where his twin sister gave him a shoutout during her Best Actress acceptance speech.

Smiling at the crowd, she said, "My twin brother, Miles, thank you for being my best friend, not that you have a choice," drawing a roar of laughter from the audience.

Internet soon highlighted the twins’ striking physical contrast: Miles sports vibrant red hair, while Mikey rocks jet-black locks.

In an interview with W, Mikey shared a childhood anecdote "He would pretend that we weren't siblings. On the last day of school, people would ask him, 'Miles, why are you getting into Mikaela's car?' He'd say, 'Oh, that's my sister.'"

"He's since apologized," she added. "At some point, I grew into myself a bit more. But for a long time, I was the weird horse girl."

In an interview with USA Today before the Oscars, Mikey revealed that Miles is one of her biggest supporters.

“I was nervous about my family seeing [Anora] because you want them to like your work,” she said. "My twin is my closest friend, so I was able to ask him, 'Did you like it? Do you think I'm a good actor?' It's embarrassing to even admit that, but he was speechless when he saw it for the first time. He was like, 'Mikey, I didn't see you at all; I just saw the character.' Coming from him, that was really special to hear."