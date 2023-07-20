Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One box office day 8 collection: Tom Cruise film slows down in India, earns 4 cr

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One box office: Directed by Christopher McQuarrie and starring Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell, the film continued to slow down on working days this week. It dropped to around ₹4 crore on Wednesday. It has still two more days to go this week, and find some relief during its second weekend. Also read: Mission Impossible 7 cast reacts to Tom Cruise performing ‘terrifying’ motorcycle stunt in BTS video. Watch Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One.

The film, popularly called Mission Impossible 7, is one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year and has been doing exceptionally well in India as well as across the globe. It has been praised for Tom's death defying stunts, loads of drama and visual effects. Hayley Atwell also has impressive action scenes in the film.

Mission Impossible 7 collection

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One collected around ₹4 crore on day 8 (Wednesday), as per early estimates. The film had released last Wednesday to an amazing response from the critics as well as the audience. It currently stands at a total of ₹76.85 crore.

Hayley Atwell on playing a thief in MI 7

Hayley Atwell plays a pickpocket named Grace in Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One who finally goes on to join hands with Tom's Ethan Hunt. Comparing her character with Peggy Carter of the MCU, She recently told ScreenRant, “I think Grace is like Agent Carter's little naughty sister that I'm sure that Peggy would be like, "Oh, what has she done now? What mess have I gotta get her out of?" And I think as someone who is more spontaneous, less controlled than Peggy, [they're] opposite sides of the same coin. But I think Peggy knows what her value is and she knows her value system; Grace isn't quite sure. And I think that Peggy would probably be a good mentor to her.”

Is the train scene copied?

Recently, the film was called out for alleged copying from a PlayStation 3 game. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves game director Bruce Straley claimed that the much talked about train sequence has been copied from the game. He called it "the sincerest form of flattery" as he shared similar pictures from the MI film and the game on Twitter.

During a recent fan interaction on Threads, McQuarrie was asked by a fan if he was inspired or had played Uncharted 2 for the film. He replied, “Not remotely. I honestly know very little about the world.”

