Christopher Nolan's ‘best movie’, ‘college degree' and more, he answers Internet's most searched questions about him

During the interview, Downey asked Nolan Internet's 'most searched questions' about him.

During the interview, Downey reads the question: "why Christopher Nolan doesn't use CGI?". Nolan replies " I find CGI, however versatile it is, but it always tends to feel a little safe to me. I think if you want something to have a bit of bite, you've got the imagery to a better threat, even if it's a miniature, even if it's something very fake but something real on camera, I think it gives you a better result.

To the question "Why does Christopher Nolan shoot on film?". Nolan answers " I shoot on film because it's the highest quality imaging format ever devised, particularly IMAX film, a large format film.

Downey then asks him "Where does Christopher Nolan get his ideas?". And Nolan gives the answer; "All over the place. Different on every film. 'Oppenheimer' somebody had been interested in a long time, didn't know that much about the specifics of the story, then came the book "American Prometheus" and that absolutely got me hooked."

To another question "Where is Christopher Nolan from?". The Hollywood director replies "Born in London, but I'm half American, half English. My mother is American. I've grown up kind of both sides of Atlantic, but originally from England."

One of the most searched questions on the internet was read by Downey: " What if Christopher Nolan directed the Avengers?". To this question, Nolan said: " Whoa!, that is the multiverse conundrum. Having worked with you on 'Oppenheimer', there'd probably be a lot too much Tony Stark."

"What is Christopher Nolan's best movie?" and the director answered "The one I'm promoting[Oppenheimer]". To this question, Downey opined "I'm telling you, and I've seen every single film you've ever done. 'Oppenheimer' is the culmination of your life's work, and it is a frickin' masterpiece, brother. And that is the God's honest truth."

Another question that Nolan answered during the interview was "What degree does Christopher Nolan have?". He revealed, "I have an English degree from UCL in London."

When Downey asked the "Inception" director "Is Christopher Nolan a physicist?", Nolan gave an honest and straightforward reply: "No, I am not a physicist. I've always been interested in Physics and I've done a lot of films that involve looking into ideas of Physics. Purely an amateur." To Nolan's reply, Downey jokingly said: "Don't know if I buy that, do you want another take?"