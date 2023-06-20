‘Overwhelmed’ Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram photo with her unborn child leaves fans wanting for more

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, the power couple known for their high-profile romance, recently set the internet ablaze with a joint pregnancy announcement on social media and now Kourtney took to her Instagram to share photos of her and Travis sharing a wholesome moment with their future baby.

Kourtney Kardashian showed her baby bump for the first time on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the images Travis is seen playing the drumsticks on Kourtney’s reveal of her baby bump, and the entire play of the night where the big reveal took place is highlighted on the same. In the next image he goes on to kiss the bump and then Kourtney. Then Kourtney is shown sitting with a placard saying - I'm pregnant, that she was holding at the concert where she revealed her pregnancy in front of the crowd.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan’, Kourtney captioned her post.

The 44-year-old actress and social media influencer has managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps for several months, skillfully dodging rumours and speculation. However, she orchestrated an elaborate plan to make the announcement, which showcased her creativity and attention to detail.

The pregnancy reveal took place during a show where American Music sensation Travis Baker performed at Blink-182's Los Angeles concert. The highlight of the event was Travis sighting of the sign board, on which he read, "Travis, I’m pregnant."

In the aftermath of the revelation, Kardashin took to her social media accounts to thank her fans for their overwhelming support and to share behind-the-scenes glimpses of the planning process.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By choosing a charity event as the backdrop for her reveal, she managed to blend philanthropy with personal joy, creating an unforgettable moment that helped her make her way through her fans' hearts.

As the excitement surrounding Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy continues to grow, fans eagerly anticipate updates and further glimpses into her journey towards motherhood. One thing is certain Karadashin's pregnancy reveal was a carefully orchestrated plan that showcased her remarkable ability to surprise and inspire in equal measure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.