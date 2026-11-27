Paper Tiger

Director: James Gray

Writer: James Gray

Cast: Miles Teller, Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson

Rating: ★★★.5

Miles Teller in still from James Gray's Paper Tiger. more less

It’s one thing to set a film in the New York City of the 1980s, but it takes a certain amount of finesse and mastery over the craft to take the viewer there, visually and in spirit. But James Gray manages this almost perfectly in Paper Tiger, a slow-burn crime drama that is as much a redemption story as it is a comment on the American dream. Aided by some sublime performances and technical brilliance, the film manages to overcome its refusal to include drama and slow pace and ends up as an engaging watch.

The premise

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Irwin Pearl (Miles Teller) is a middle-aged engineer living in Queens in 1986. He and his wife Hester (Scarlett Johansson) are making ends meet while trying to send their older son to college. Opportunity for more money arrives when Irwin’s older brother, retired cop Gary (Adam Driver) asks him to partner up and provide consultation services to the new Russian immigrants running businesses on the docks. But to Irwin’s surprise, he and his family are sucked into the world of the Russian mob, with their lives at stake.

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Movie Review Paper Tiger 3.5/5 Drama Two brothers in Queens in 1986 dare to dream and venture into a business, but end up crossing the Russian mob, leading to dangerous consequences for them and their family. Director James Gray Cast Miles Teller, Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson

A time travel capsule

The look and feel of Paper Tiger are very 80s. Of course, the production design, costumes, and makeup help, but what really clinches it is cinematographer Joaquin Baca-Asay shooting it on 35 mm. The grains of the film give that vintage effect much better than digital ever can. That visual appeal is enough to immerse the viewer in the world of the Queens of 1986. The actors do the rest. Miles Teller and Scarlett Johansson perfectly adopt the accent, lingo, and mannerisms of a middle-class couple from the 80s. Adam Driver is also flawless in how he adapts to the role of a retired cop who has lost the authority but not the swagger. The way Paper Tiger progresses is evocative of the slow-burn thrillers from the 80s and 90s, from Taxi Driver to Heat.

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A gripping tale

{{^usCountry}} Paper Tiger has a simple premise. It does not rely on too much drama and has no moments in which the narrative tries to elevate anything above the ordinary. It is a retelling of life, both at its best and worst. But director James Gray manages to still capture your attention by keeping it tight. The tension never leaves the frames. Even when the scene lingers, it does so for a reason. The framing, cinematography, and music accentuate that grip on the audience. And the performances add to the effect. Scarlett Johansson, in particular, reminds us yet again that she is much more than her most popular roles - an actor who can slip into any role seamlessly. Miles Teller seems to get overshadowed a lot, but it may just be a function of his character seeping into his performance. Adam Driver, on the other hand, is effortless. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paper Tiger has a simple premise. It does not rely on too much drama and has no moments in which the narrative tries to elevate anything above the ordinary. It is a retelling of life, both at its best and worst. But director James Gray manages to still capture your attention by keeping it tight. The tension never leaves the frames. Even when the scene lingers, it does so for a reason. The framing, cinematography, and music accentuate that grip on the audience. And the performances add to the effect. Scarlett Johansson, in particular, reminds us yet again that she is much more than her most popular roles - an actor who can slip into any role seamlessly. Miles Teller seems to get overshadowed a lot, but it may just be a function of his character seeping into his performance. Adam Driver, on the other hand, is effortless. {{/usCountry}}

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My issue with the film is its aversion to any drama. Some of the moments of violence and rage required all that to explore on the screen. But here, James Grey chooses to play them out in a rather subdued manner. It works once or twice, but to see the stakes and feel the deadly tension, one needs to gasp every once in a while.

But despite its flaws, Paper Tiger is a rare film, one that dares to challenge how films are written and told. In an era where the art of subtlety is increasingly becoming endangered, this film dares to be subtle, while telling a gripping tale. But more than anything else, Paper Tiger is a tragedy about the sacrifices one has to make and the eggshells they have to walk on just to survive in this society and dare to dream.

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