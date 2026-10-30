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Patrick Stewart, legendary Hollywood actor known for roles in X-Men and Star Trek films, dies at 86

Actor Patrick Stewart, legendary for his roles in X-Men and Star Trek, has died in Los Angeles at 86 after battling Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

Updated on: Oct 30, 2026, 01:50:21 IST
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shamik Banerjee
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Actor Patrick Stewart, whose roles in the X-Men' and 'Star Trek' franchises made him a Hollywood legend, has passed away in Los Angeles. Stewart's death was confirmed on his social media accounts, and by his representatives to the press. He was 86.

British actor Sir Patrick Stewart arrives to Paramount+ Star Trek Day held at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, on September 8, 2022. (AFP)
British actor Sir Patrick Stewart arrives to Paramount+ Star Trek Day held at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, on September 8, 2022. (AFP)

The statement shared on the actor's social media accounts said that he died after a "short and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia."

"We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia," the statement read.

“He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all,” it added.

This is a breaking news.

 
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