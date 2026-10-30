Patrick Stewart's wife Sunny Ozell's last Instagram post shows Star Trek actor all smiles attending an exhibition

Ozell is a singer and songwriter. She has released two studio albums. Her first, “Take It with Me,” came out in 2015, and her second, “Overnight Lows,” came out in 2020.

Ozell’s last post on Instagram was on December 9, 2024. It had pictures of the couple at an exhibition in Los Angeles. The caption read: “Gettin our Getty on! Man oh man, the Lumen exhibition was REMARKABLE. Thank you @brykeene for recommending…I would have been gutted to miss it.”

His wife, Sunny Ozell, last posted on Instagram in late 2024 with him.

His death came after a “brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia,” the statement said.

Actor Patrick Stewart has died at 86 on Wednesday at his Los Angeles home, in the “loving care of his beloved wife Sunny,” as per a statement shared on Instagram. The “Star Trek” and “X-Men” star was surrounded by family and friends in his final moments.

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How Stewart and Ozell met As per Men’s Journal, Stewart met Ozell in 2008 at a restaurant in New York City. She was working there as a waitress at the time.

Stewart told People in 2022: “[When we first met] she was working as a waitress in a restaurant in Brooklyn.” He said: “This lovely woman came over and said, ‘Gentleman, on the house, what would you like for desserts?’ We got talking and she told me how much she’d wanted to see Macbeth, but it had been sold out. The Brooklyn run, which was only three or four weeks, sold out before we opened.”

According to Men’s Journal, the couple dated for several years. They got married on September 7, 2013. The ceremony was led by fellow X-Men actor Ian McKellen.

Stewart also told People in 2022: “I’ve never met anyone like her before. She is so smart and so informed. And her intellectual accomplishments are extraordinary. She remembers everything.”

Patrick Stewart’s death The “Star Trek” and “X-Men” star died on Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles. His wife, Sunny Ozell, was by his side.

The statement said: “He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all.”

“We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”