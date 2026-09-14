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Pierce Brosnan’s US Open appearance gets a perfect James Bond 007 twist; fans can’t get over the clever camera move

Pierce, who played James Bond across four films, was among the spectators at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the final.

Published on: Sep 14, 2026, 10:45:48 IST
By Monica Yadav
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The US Open final had no shortage of big moments, but one of the most entertaining ones happened away from the court. During the broadcast, ESPN’s cameras caught the clock at 0:07 before smoothly panning to Pierce Brosnan sitting in the stands. It took just a second for fans to get the joke: 0:07, followed by the man who played James Bond.

Pierce Brosnan attends the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships between Alexander Zverev, of Germany, and Ben Shelton, of the United States, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Pierce Brosnan attends the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships between Alexander Zverev, of Germany, and Ben Shelton, of the United States, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Pierce, who played James Bond across four films, was among the spectators at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the final. The perfectly timed camera cut turned what could have been a routine shot of a celebrity in the crowd into a clever little Bond reference that immediately caught fans’ attention.

The camera cut that had everyone talking

The official US Open account was quick to point out the perfectly timed shot, sharing the clip with the caption: "The camera panning from the clock at 0:07 to Pierce Brosnan. Absolute cinema."

The transition from the clock to Pierce was so seamless that it felt less like a planned celebrity shot and more like the kind of moment a camera director knows they have nailed the second it happens. "From a ticking clock to 007 in one smooth pan, even the seconds know who's boss," one viewer wrote.

Others turned their attention to the camera crew, with one fan saying, "I bet the camera director and camera guy were smiling big after pulling this off," while another was even more direct: "Give the camera operator a raise and give it to them by end of business day today".

"That director felt great pleasure in that moment," another viewer added. Of course, the clip also gave fans another reason to admire Pierce.

Brosnan has plenty keeping him busy

Pierce Brosnan has had a busy year, with several projects keeping him on screen. He is set to join Chris Hemsworth in Netflix’s Extraction 3, directed by Sam Hargrave, alongside returning stars Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani. Don Lee, Joe Taslim, Chi Lewis-Parry and Siena Agudong are also part of the cast. The film is currently in production. The actor is also returning for MobLand Season 2 and has Cliffhanger lined up, with the film now in post-production.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Monica Yadav

Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.

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Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
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