Pregnant Kaley Cuoco flaunts baby bump in new pics; says she's expecting a girl with Tom Pelphrey: 'Beyond blessed'

Published on Oct 12, 2022 03:43 PM IST

Mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram and announced her pregnancy with actor-boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. The actor shared a series of pregnancy photos and said she felt blessed.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kaley Cuoco on Wednesday announced that she and actor-boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey will become parents soon. She took to Instagram and shared her pregnancy pictures and also announced she was expecting a girl. Kaley is seen flaunting her baby bump in one of the photos. She also posted a selfie with Tom, where he held a cake with pink icing in his hand. In another picture, both of them kissed and showed cups which said ‘papa bear’ and 'mama bear. ( Also read: The Big Bang Theory actor Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook split, say their paths have taken them 'in opposite directions')

Kaley captioned the post featuring her and boyfriend Tom, “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. Beyond blessed and over the moon… I (heart emoji) you @tommypelphrey!!!” Actor Odette Annable commented on the post, “Kaley and @tommypelphrey!!! I am so beyond thrilled for you guys!!!! Beautiful, beautiful." Actor Joanna Garcia Swisher wrote, “My heart is so happy for you two. And I will start boxing all the girly hand-me-downs." In the pictures she posted, Kaley also gave a glimpse of herself holding a grey T-shirt which read, “This baby needs a pony.” She also posted a selfie with Tom as she held a pregnancy test in her hand inside a car.

Many celebs and fans congratulated the couple. Actor Taylor Lautner commented, “Let's gooooo congrats.” One of their fans wrote, “When did they get get married! I missed it! Congrats you guys.” Another fan commented, “Finally it is out!! I am so excited for ponies and bows and cute dresses and all the things. Love you guys!”

Kaley Cuoco is a known for starring in The Big Bang Theory, while Tom Pelphrey has played the roles of Jonathan Randall and Mick Dante in Guiding Light and As the World Turns, respectively. The couple reportedly started dating in May 2022.

