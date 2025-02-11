Menu Explore
Prince William, Kate Middleton to miss 2025 BAFTA Awards

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 11, 2025 02:51 PM IST

Prince William and Kate Middleton will not be attending this year's British Academy Film Awards, which are set to take place this Sunday at London.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, will not be attending this year's British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), which are set to take place this Sunday at London's Royal Festival Hall. (Also read: BAFTA Film Awards 2025 full list of nominations: Desis dominate with 4 nods, Emilia Perez and Conclave shine too)

Britain's Prince William, left, and Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, will miss the BAFTAs for the second time. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)
Britain's Prince William, left, and Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, will miss the BAFTAs for the second time. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)

The Royal Couple will not attend the BAFTAs

Kensington Palace confirmed on Monday that the royal couple will be absent from the star-studded event.

While the couple will not be present in person, Prince William, who has served as the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) since 2010, is expected to make a pre-recorded appearance during the ceremony, as per Deadline.

This marks the second time the couple has missed the BAFTA awards in recent years, with both attending in 2023.

As per Deadline, a royal source added that Prince William will be continuing his duties as a senior member of the royal family, with a scheduled visit to the London Screen Academy on Wednesday.

About the BAFTAs

The BAFTAs have always been a notable event for the royal family, with Prince William attending in person until now.

However, he had previously attended solo in 2024 shortly after his wife, Kate Middleton, had undergone surgery and later disclosed she was undergoing cancer treatment.

In 2021, Prince William was absent due to the passing of his grandfather, Prince Philip, and in 2022, both he and Kate missed the ceremony due to other commitments.

The 2025 BAFTAs will be hosted by David Tennant, former 'Doctor Who' star, who is returning for a second consecutive year.

In terms of nominations, the film 'Conclave', starring Ralph Fiennes, leads with 12 nominations, while 'Emilia Perez' follows with 11.

Other major contenders for the coveted Best Film category include 'Anora', 'The Brutalist', and 'A Complete Unknown'.

(With inputs from ANI)

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
