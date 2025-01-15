BAFTA Film Awards 2025 full list of nominations: Desis dominate with 4 nods, Emilia Perez and Conclave shine too
The nominations for the EE BAFTA Film Awards have been announced. All We Imagine As Light, Santosh and Sister Midnight were all nominated.
The nominations for the EE BAFTA Film Awards are in! India and films featuring Indian actors featured in not one but across multiple categories in the announcements, scripting history this year. The nominations were announced on Wednesday by actors Mia McKenna-Bruce and Will Sharpe. (Also read: All We Imagine As Light nominated for Best Foreign Film at BAFTA Awards 2025, Payal Kapadia misses out on Best Director)
Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light was nominated in the Best Film Not in the English Language category whereas Sandhya Suri's Santosh and Karan Kandhari's Sister Midnight were nominated in the Outstanding Debut by British Writer, Director or Producer category. Meanwhile, Indian-origin filmmaker Dev Patel scored a nomination in the same category as well.
Here are the full list of nominations:
Best Film
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Outstanding British Film
Bird
Blitz
Conclave
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Hoard - Luna Carmoon (director/ writer)
Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt (director, writer)
Monkey Man - Dev Patel (director)
Santosh - Sandhya Suri (director, writer), James Bowsher (producer), Balthazar de Ganay (producer)
Sister Midnight - Karan Kandhari (director, writer)
Film not in the English Language
All We Imagine As Light
Emilia Perez
I'm Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig
Best Documentary
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
No Other Land
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper
Best Animated Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Children's and Family Film
Flow
Kensuke's Kingdom
Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Director
Anora - Sean Baker
The Brutalist - Brady Corbet
Conclave - Edward Berger
Dune: Part Two - Denis Villeneuve
Emilia Perez - Jacques Audiard
The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
Best Original Screenplay
Anora - Sean Baker
The Brutalist - Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold
Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt, Naoise O Caireallain, Liam Og O Hannaidh, JJ O Dochartaigh
A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg
The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown - James Mangold and Jay Cocks
Conclave - Peter Straughan
Emilia Perez - Jacques Audiard
Nickel Boys - RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes
Sing Sing - Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence 'Divine Eye' Maclin, John 'Divine G' Whitfield
Best Leading Actress
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
Mikey Madison - Anora
Demi Moore - The Substance
Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun
Best Leading Actor
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Hugh Grant - Heretic
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Selena Gomez - Emilia Perez
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov - Anora
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Best Casting
Anora - Sean Baker, Samantha Quan
The Apprentice - Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba
A Complete Unknown - Yesi Ramirez
Conclave - Nina Gold, Martin Ware
Kneecap - Carla Stronge
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist - Lol Crawley
Conclave - Stephanie Fontaine
Dune: Part Two - Greig Fraser
Emilia Perez - Paul Guilhaume
Nosferatu - Jarin Blaschke
Best Editing
Anora
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Kneecap
Best Costume Design
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Make-up & Hair
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best Original Score
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Nosferatu
The Wild Robot
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Sound
Blitz
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
The Substance
Wicked
Special Visual Effects
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
Wicked
British Short Animation
Adios
Mog's Christmas
Wander To Wonder
British Short Film
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
Marion
Milk
Rock, Paper, Scissors
Stomach Bug
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Marisa Abela
Jharrel Jerome
David Jonsson
Nabhaan Rizwan
The BAFTA Film awards will be streaming LIVE and exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play on February 16.