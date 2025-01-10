All We Imagine As Light wins big at NYFCC awards, Payal Kapadia gushes as she says Jodie Foster watched the film twice

Payal Kapadia smiled even as she lost the Best Director award to Brady Corbet of The Brutalist at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this week. Now, the Golden Globe winner smiled as Payal accepted an award for the Best International Film at the New York Film Critics Circle on Wednesday. (Also Read: Payal Kapadia secures nomination at Directors Guild of America Awards after Golden Globes snub) Payal Kapadia at New York Film Critics Circle awards.

Payal accepts award at NYFCC

The official X handle of the NYFCC shared a video from the ceremony, in which Payal received the Best International Award for her feature directorial debut, All We Imagine As Light. She looked stylist in a black striped suit over a black turtleneck t-shirt, with her hair tied behind her back.

In her acceptance speech, Payal said, “I had actually never been to the US before. The first time I came was in September 2024, and I didn't know what to expect. I was a bit terrified at what the film industry here would be. And then I landed up at the Telluride Film Festival, as the first place I went to in this country (laughs). I have to say it was very nice! I've met so many incredible people here in the US, and felt the generosity of spirit from the film community, all of you. Thank you so much for that, and especially overwhelming support from the critics.”

Payal on Jodie Foster watching her film

Payal recounted meeting Academy Award-winning actor Jodie Foster at the Golden Globes. “Jodie Foster had seen our movie. Twice! I would never, in a million years, would have dreamt of this,” Payal added. Jodie won the Best Actress in a Limited Series award for her performance in True Detective: Night Country at the Golden Globes. Payal's film was nominated in two categories – Best International Film (lost to France's Emilia Perez) and Best Director.

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) has also nominated Payal Kapadia in the first-time director category for the upcoming 2025 awards. All We Imagine As Light is one of the most globally celebrated films of 2024 and the winner of the Cannes Grand Prix.