Payal Kapadia on All We Imagine As Light not winning at Golden Globes: ‘We didn't win but...’

Payal Kapadia on Golden Globes loss

On Monday, following the ceremony, Payal took to Instagram to react to missing out on winning any award. The award ceremony took place in Los Angeles on Sunday.

After Payal attended the film event, she shared a picture with the producers of All We Imagine As Light while talking about the loss.

In the photograph, she is seen posing with Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff, and Ranabir Das before they head to the Golden Globes ceremony.

"We didn't win anything but had soo much fun (sic)," Payal captioned the picture which she posted on her Instagram story.

Her Insta story.

The filmmaker went on to give a shout-out to designer Payal Khandwala and stylist Indrakshi Pattanaik for her outfit.

She shared, “And a special thank you to @payalkhandwala for this amazing outfit... and @styledbyindrakshi for being the kindest, smartest stylist who helped me feel so confident”.

For the outing at the award ceremony, Payal wore a handwoven jumpsuit crafted from matte lightweight silk. The sleek black jumpsuit features intricate brocade details on the pockets, paired with the brand's distinctive loop neck design, creating a stylish and sophisticated silhouette.

No win for All We Imagine As Light

Payal’s history-making All We Imagine As Light failed to register any win at the Golden Globe awards. The film lost in the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture category to France’s Emilia Perez at the 82nd edition of the award ceremony. She lost the prestigious Best Director award to Brady Corbet for The Brutalist.

About the film

All We Imagine As Light was the first from India to win the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival last year. It narrates the heartwarming story of two Malayali nurses, Prabha and Anu. Prabha’s life is shaken up when her estranged husband sends her an unexpected gift, and Anu struggles to find a place to get intimate with her lover. Directed by Payal Kapadia, the ode to Mumbai features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon.