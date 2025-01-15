All We Imagine As Light nominated for Best Foreign Film at BAFTA Awards 2025, Payal Kapadia misses out on Best Director

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light did India proud at the BAFTA nominations. At the EE BAFTA Film Awards, All We Imagine As Light scored a single nomination in the Best Film Not in the English Language category. The nominations were announced on Wednesday by actors Mia McKenna-Bruce and Will Sharpe. (Also read: Golden Globe Awards 2025: Payal Kapadia scripts history, scores Best Director nomination for All We Imagine As Light) Payal Kapadia missed out in the Best Director category for All We Imagine As Light at the BAFTAs.

All We Imagine As Light scores BAFTA nomination

Payal missed out on the Best Director category and the Best Original Screenplay category at the BAFTAs. All We Imagine As Light was longlisted in three categories at the BAFTA, including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Not in the English Language. It only scored one nomination. The other nominees in the category are: Emilia Perez, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, I'm Still Here and Kneecap.

Earlier, Payal Kapadia was nominated in the Best Director category at the Golden Globe Awards. She lost the award to Brady Corbet for The Brutalist. All We Imagine As Light was also nominated in the Best Film Not in the English Language Category, but lost to Emilia Perez.

About All We Imagine As Light

All We Imagine As Light tells the heartwarming story of two Malayali nurses, Prabha and Anu. Prabha’s life is shaken up when her estranged husband sends her an unexpected gift, and Anu struggles to find a place to get intimate with her lover. Directed by Payal Kapadia, the ode to Mumbai features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon. The film started its awards run after it won the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival in May. It is available to stream on Disney + Hotstar in India, where it premiered from January 3.

The BAFTA Film awards will be streaming LIVE and exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play this 16th February.