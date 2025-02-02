Reese Witherspoon breaks silence on Kate Winslet ‘falling out’ drama

Reese Witherspoon didn’t waste a moment shutting down rumors of a falling out with fellow actress Kate Winslet. Speculation began after Witherspoon’s interview with Will Ferrell, where she admitted to losing touch with an actress following an awkward awards show speech blunder. The internet quickly assumed she was referring to Winslet, but that doesn't seem to be the case—Witherspoon and Winslet have since laughed off the rumours. Big Little Lies Season 3 Confirmed, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman Working on Project(HBO )

Reese Witherspoon sets record straight on Winslet's rift

"Hey guys .. just spoke to my very dear friend for years, Kate W. We laughed about this stupidity. Please do not believe the internet," the Big Little Lies actress wrote. “We are good friends and have never had any falling out."

In the next slide, she continued, "This is completely UNTRUE ...so silly!"

Reese Witherspoon recounted a story during a recent PEOPLE interview with her You’re Cordially Invited co-star Will Ferrell about presenting an award to another actress. The speech she gave was apparently so awkward that the two are no longer on speaking terms. "Not even kidding," Witherspoon joked, "she doesn't talk to me anymore!" While Witherspoon didn't name the actress, online speculation points to Kate Winslet.

Why Internet was convinced Witherspoon and Winslet had a falling out

The internet, always quick to jump to conclusions, immediately pegged Winslet as the “mystery friend” in the story about losing a pal over a speech blunder. Why? Well, that 2007 BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards speech where Witherspoon mentioned a certain actress seemed to line up with her recent confession. Fans, armed with their detective hats, were convinced there was bad blood between the two. But there’s no evidence to back up that theory! In fact, the two were seen laughing and hugging it out at the 2016 Oscars.

While Witherspoon confessed in a PEOPLE interview that the cringe-worthy speech still haunts her, she never named names. “This friend of mine, who I didn't really know that well but she was a very serious, proper actress, she asked me to give her an award. But I had never been to this award ceremony, so I thought it was like a roast. So I got up and I roasted her,” the Surface star admitted earlier.

She went on to recall the event as “British,” “elegant,” and “classy” — everything her speech wasn’t. "We're not friends anymore," she said admitting she thought the speech was funny at the time, but the wrong audience didn’t share her sense of humour.