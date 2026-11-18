Reese Witherspoon is back at her own production company, Hello Sunshine, through a collaboration with Mediawan, an independent production company based in Paris. The deal comes after Candle Media acquired a controlling stake in Hello Sunshine in 2021, when the company was valued at more than $900 million. While the financial terms have not been officially disclosed, the transaction marks Witherspoon’s return to the business. Reese Witherspoon is returning to Hello Sunshine through a collaboration with Paris-based Mediawan. The reported eight-figure deal follows Candle Media’s 2021 purchase of a controlling stake. Hello Sunshine plans to focus on premium films, television series and Reese’s Book Club (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Axios reported on October 13, 2026, that Witherspoon has collaborated with Mediawan to repurchase Hello Sunshine in a deal reportedly worth an eight-figure sum, according to people familiar with the matter. Hello Sunshine, Mediawan, and Candle Media declined to comment on the transaction when approached by Axios.

Hello Sunshine said the collaboration would help it explore different storytelling formats and distribution models while reaching audiences across the globe. Witherspoon said she was working with Mediawan, along with Pierre-Antoine Capton and his team. She also described the deal as “a homecoming,” referring to Hello Sunshine’s earlier backing from Peter Chernin and Jesse Jacobs of The Chernin Group.

Hello Sunshine’s next chapter with Mediawan Under the partnership, the company plans to focus on premium films and television series, as well as Reese’s Book Club. These are expected to form the core of its operations going forward.

Mediawan announced an agreement in January 2026 to acquire The North Road Company, the US production studio founded by Peter Chernin. Witherspoon’s reference to Chernin and Jesse Jacobs also connects the new partnership to Hello Sunshine’s earlier investment history.

Reese’s Book Club will remain part of the company's plans. According to a Hello Sunshine statement cited by Axios, the club reaches 6.2 million readers and drives approximately $900 million in book sales in the US. That figure refers to book purchases rather than revenue earned by Hello Sunshine. The club gives the company access to a large publishing audience and provides a platform for stories that could also be adapted into films and television shows.