Robert De Niro’s daughter remembers late son Leandro on his birthday: ‘You would have been 20 today'

On Friday, Hollywood actor Robert De Niro's daughter Drena penned an emotional tribute to her late son on what would have been his 20th birthday. He died last month at age 19. Drena in her birthday tribute to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez called him her 'little angel'. Also read: Drug overdose claimed life of Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez Robert De Niro with daughter Drena and late grandson Leandro.

Drena's birthday post for late son

Her Instagram post included several photos of the mother-son duo over the years with family and friends. One picture also showed Robert, Drena and Leandro sitting next to one another at a restaurant.

Sharing the throwback pictures, Drena wrote in her caption, “You would have been 20 years old today (broken heart emoji). Thank you for the happiest and most profound 2 decades of my life, little angel. I hope you are at peace and your spirit is filled with joy today and always... 8~11~03 - 7~2~23...”

Leandro's dad also posted

Leandro's father Carlos Rodriguez also wrote a touching message for his late son on Instagram as he shared their photos over the years.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday Leo. I write this with glassy eyes on what would have been your 20th. For all you are, were and hoped to be we loved you without condition or hesitation. Your family and friends will always remember your kind and gentle heart. Your light is our beacon now. Your Mamma @drenadeniro I and your friends around the world celebrate you today mindful of the blessing your life was and that you left this planet a better place than you found it.”

Robert De Niro's grandson died in July

Last month, Drena had confirmed the death of her 'darling boy' in a heartbreaking Instagram post. She had written in her post dated July 3, “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you . I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama.”

Leandro reportedly died from an accidental drug overdose. Recently, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner told Rolling Stone, People, and CBS News that the 19-year-old had succumbed to the toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine and cocaine.

