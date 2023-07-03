Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez passes away at 19

The De Niro family is mourning the loss of Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the beloved 19-year-old grandson of renowned actor Robert De Niro. Leandro was tragically discovered lifeless while sitting in a chair in a New York City apartment on Sunday afternoon. The devastating news was confirmed by his grief-stricken mother, Drena De Niro, in an emotional statement. Beloved grandson of Robert De Niro, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, found dead at 19. Investigation underway.(DreaDeNiro)

Law enforcement sources, as reported by TMZ, revealed that Leandro's passing is being investigated as a possible overdose. The teenager had been house-sitting at the time, and authorities discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia near his body. However, the exact cause of death remains unknown as there were no apparent signs pointing to a specific cause.

Expressing her profound sorrow, Drena De Niro poured her heart out in a heartfelt Instagram post, paying tribute to her cherished son. She wrote, "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy, my heart, and all that was ever pure and real in my life." Drena's poignant words painted a picture of a deep bond and a love that words alone cannot capture.

In a statement released on Monday, Robert De Niro himself expressed his profound distress at the loss of his beloved grandson. He said, "I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo." The grieving family now seeks solace and privacy as they navigate through this devastating time.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, also known as Leo, had ventured into the world of acting, following in the footsteps of his famous grandfather. He acted in notable films such as the 2018 hit "A Star is Born," where he portrayed the son of Bradley Cooper's character's best friend. Additionally, he made an appearance in the film "Cabaret Maxime" in the same year. Although his promising career had only just begun, Leo's untimely departure has left a void in the entertainment industry.