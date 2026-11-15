Robert Downey Jr. and his wife bought a 7-acre Malibu compound for $13.4 million in 2009; in 2013, they began building a futuristic dome home

In 2009, Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan purchased a seven-acre piece of land in Malibu, California, for $13.4 million. In 2013, they embarked on the task of creating something different from their existing 1970s house: a concrete dome built using inflatable technology. This dome structure is called a Binishell. Robert and Susan Downey transformed their Malibu property with a 6,500-square-foot Binishell, a concrete dome built using inflatable technology. Completed after a years-long project, it features distinctive curved interiors and sits among drought-tolerant landscaping, water-harvesting panels, and a working menagerie. (REUTERS)

The February 2024 article in The Purist featured a description of the building and systems that were put in place around the couple’s property. According to Susan, they bought the land in three adjacent plots, and did not make many renovations to the 1970s house. The new structure was supposed to be an addition, but it ended up being a very large-scale project owing to its unique design.

A dome made of air and concrete The design was inspired by architect Nicolò Bini, who showed the couple how his father, Dante Bini, an Italian architect, had come up with the design technique in the 1960s. Bladders that can inflate are covered with concrete to form the exterior walls of the building. When the concrete becomes hard, the temporary structure is deflated, and curved walls are formed.

In its description of the Malibu house, Architectural Digest said the structure was a "6,500-square-foot concrete clubhouse." The report said that the design involves using neoprene-coated air bladders underneath the steel-reinforced concrete. According to the magazine, the structure was designed to entertain guests.

While the couple started contemplating the need for the extra structure in 2012, it took several years for the project to take shape. In his interview with The Purist, Downey said that the project took seven years. He said that the shell was inflated in 2015, but the insides were left incomplete for two years.

The rooms of the building lead off from the central hallway and feature rounded walls, windows, and skylights to provide light indoors. The owners claim that it was necessary to make practical compromises during the design process, such as using cheaper materials for special features. Thus, the entrance is adorned with a screen of special fiberglass beads instead of ceramic elements.