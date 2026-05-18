Another 'Grey's Anatomy' star diagnosed with ALS months after Eric Dane's death

Actor Russell Andrews, known for his performances in Better Call Saul, Insecure and Straight Outta Compton, has publicly revealed that he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in late 2025. Russell Andrews diagnosed with ALS, shares struggles and support from fiancée during emotional interview. (Screengrab from CNN YouTube)

Andrews announced on CNN’s The Story Is with Elex Michaelson, where he described the diagnosis as both “humbling” and transformative. Andrews, 64, shared the diagnosis during an emotional interview alongside his fiancée, actor Erica Tazel, who said she remains committed to him despite the life-altering condition.

"I am a person living with ALS," Andrews said to Michaelson as he sat next to Tazel, who CNN stated has been providing care since the diagnosis.

Andrews, who also appeared in Grey’s Anatomy, revealed his ALS diagnosis months after fellow cast member Eric Dane died from the disease.

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Russell Andrews details painful journey to diagnosis The actor said the earliest symptoms appeared during the COVID-19 pandemic and worsened during the Hollywood strikes that disrupted the entertainment industry in 2023. He initially believed he was dealing with a pinched nerve or possibly stroke-related symptoms after experiencing muscle twitches, weakness and difficulty performing simple tasks.

Speaking candidly during the interview, Andrews recalled how subtle physical changes gradually became impossible to ignore. “I was dropping cups and glasses,” he said while describing the progression of symptoms that eventually led him to seek medical help.

Tazel said she noticed the changes before the diagnosis became official. She pointed to small but concerning shifts in Andrews’ daily routine, including the way he walked and how long routine activities began taking him.

“It took him longer to clean the pool,” Tazel said during the interview, explaining that she sensed “something was definitely wrong.”

Andrews further revealed that he lost health insurance during the industry shutdown caused by the strikes. That delayed his diagnosis as he was not able to undergo medical evaluations.

Once he regained insurance coverage, doctors quickly referred him to a neurologist, eventually leading to the ALS diagnosis. “Within 15 minutes, the primary care [physician] said she would like me to see a neurologist,” Andrews said.

What is ALS? ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative illness that destroys nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, impairing mobility, speech, and independence.

While there is presently no cure, advances in treatment, research, and advocacy continue to help the community move forward.

The ALS Network's president and CEO, Sheri Strahl, MPH, MBA, stated, "The ALS Network is built around one simple truth, that no one should face ALS alone."

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Actor joins ALS Network to raise awareness during ALS Awareness Month Following his public announcement, Andrews has partnered with the ALS Network to help raise awareness about the disease during ALS Awareness Month in May.

“Receiving this diagnosis changed my life,” Andrews said. “What I didn't expect was the depth of connection and support that comes with it. There's a community here that shows up in ways that matter.”

The organisation confirmed that Andrews, Tazel and his daughter Anya will actively participate in advocacy campaigns to improve support systems, awareness and access to resources for patients and families.

Strahl said, “Russell, Erica, and Anya's willingness to share their journey brings visibility to the realities of this disease and the strength of the community behind it.”

"This moment is bigger than me," Andrews added. "It's about making sure people feel supported and making sure we keep moving forward."

“I still want to be your wife” Andrews, a respected theatre performer often referred to as playwright August Wilson’s “hired gun,” has enjoyed a decades-long acting career across television, film and stage. His acclaimed theatre credits include Jitney, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and King Hedley II.

On the internet, however, Tazel's emotional response to the diagnosis stood true to what ALS need s the most, and that is support. Tazel said, recalling the moment they discovered what Andrews was dealing with, "At least now we know what it is, and I still want to be your wife."