Ryan Reynolds responds to recent Deadpool 3 set photo leaks, says 'the film is built for audience joy’

Ryan Reynolds has reacted to the recent photo leaks from the set of the upcoming Deadpool movie. Marvel's highly-anticipated action-packed film Deadpool 3 is set to release next year in July. With the filming currently resuming after the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, several leaks and spoilers had emerged online a few days ago, leading to speculations about what is in the store next for the X-men crossover. Ryan took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning to request nosy websites to 'hold back showing images before they’re ready.' (Also read: Deadpool 3 Spoilers: Leaked set photos from Ryan Reynolds-starrer film reveal 2 major X-men villains will return) Ryan Reynolds posted a long statement on his Instagram Stories to address the Deadpool 3 photo leaks.(Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

What Ryan Reynolds said

Ryan took to his Instagram Stories to write a statement on the recent leaked pictures. It read, “Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies. It’s important for us to shoot the new DEADPOOL film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone."

Ryan Reynolds via his Instagram Stories.

The actor continued, "Here’s hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they’re ready,” Reynolds continued. “The film is built for audience joy — and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited. I realize these aren’t real world issues and it’s firmly in the ‘good problems’ bucket. I love making this movie.”

Hugh Jackman's response

Soon, Hugh Jackman reacted to Ryan's response and supported the statement. However, the Wolverine star added his own sneaky twist in the reaction as he reposted the same story but cutting out the word Deadpool, and writing these words just above: "What he said but... it's a new WOLVERINE movie." Ryan reposted the same story on his Instagram account.

Hugh Jackman's response to Ryan's statement.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit cinemas on on July 26 next year.

