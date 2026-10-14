Sheeba Chaddha shares unseen pictures from the sets of Hamlet with Riz Ahmed, Joe Alwyn; calls the film a ‘real labour of love’

Actor Sheeba Chaddha gave fans a peek into what went on behind the scenes of Hamlet. The actor, who plays Gertrude in Aneil Karia’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy, shared a series of pictures from the shoot on Instagram. Along with moments featuring co-stars Riz Ahmed, Art Malik and Joe Alwyn, the photos capture the warmth and camaraderie the cast shared while working on the film. Looking back at the experience, Sheeba described it as something that left her feeling grateful and changed.

Sheeba Chaddha shares special moments

Sheeba Chaddha shares special moments from Hamlet sets.

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The pictures offer a glimpse of the people behind the intense drama. One shows Sheeba sharing a hug with Art Malik, who plays Claudius in the film. Another features a handwritten note from director Aneil Karia, in which he thanks the actor and acknowledges her ‘spiritual power’ and the inspiration she brought to the set.

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There are also group photographs featuring Riz Ahmed and the rest of the cast. One has a member of the team sporting a Santa hat, while others capture the actors smiling and spending time together between takes. The pictures offer a lighter look at the shoot, away from the tension and conflict that drive the story.

One image, however, takes viewers straight back into the world of the film. Sheeba is seen in a golden saree alongside Riz, dressed in a white kurta stained with fake blood, and Art. The still hints at the violence at the heart of the story, making for a striking contrast with the cheerful group pictures.

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Sheeba Chaddha pens a heartfelt note for the team

{{^usCountry}} Sharing the pictures, Sheeba reflected on what made the experience memorable for her. She spoke about the people she worked with and how being part of the film left her with a sense of gratitude. She also revealed that the project had been close to Riz’s heart for years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the pictures, Sheeba reflected on what made the experience memorable for her. She spoke about the people she worked with and how being part of the film left her with a sense of gratitude. She also revealed that the project had been close to Riz’s heart for years. {{/usCountry}}

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She wrote in her Instagram caption: “#hamlet When you are given this magical playing field with this absolute magical tribe, it feels miraculous. You come away somewhat transformed and forever grateful. The film has dropped on @jiohotstar It's been Riz's passion project for over 15 years :) Do watch 💚😌 Would love to know what you'll thought of this real labour of love.”

What is Hamlet about?

Directed by Aneil Karia, Hamlet brings Shakespeare’s classic tragedy into present-day London, where the story unfolds within a wealthy British South Asian family.

Also one of the producers of the project, Riz Ahmed plays Hamlet, who returns home following his father’s funeral, only to find that his uncle, Claudius (Art Malik), is preparing to marry his recently widowed mother, Gertrude (Sheeba Chaddha). Things take a darker turn when his father’s ghost reveals that Claudius was responsible for his death. Hamlet then sets out to uncover the truth, bringing the secrets and corruption within the family’s real estate business, Elsinore Construction, to the surface. The adaptation retains the play’s central themes of grief, betrayal and revenge while placing them in a contemporary setting.

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What's next for Sheeba Chaddha?

Sheeba will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 and Ramayana: Part 2, respectively. She will essay the role of Manthara and her official poster was unveiled recently. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Yash, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi among others. The first part is scheduled for Diwali 2026 release followed by the sequel set for 2027 release.