Steven Spielberg's 1975 blockbuster 'Jaws' returning to big screen in India

New Delhi, A 4k restored version of Steven Spielberg's 1975 classic "Jaws" will be re-released in select theatres at PVR INOX on April 17, the cinema chain announced on Friday. “Jaws” became the prototype summer blockbuster and a model for big-splash action extravaganzas (riotheatre.ca)

Considered one of the defining genre films in cinema history, "Jaws" and set the benchmark for the Hollywood summer blockbuster.

Five decades later, the film continues to hold a special place in popular culture with its story of a killer shark terrorising a beach town during the July 4th holidays.

The film, still remembered for its masterful storytelling, score, and edge-of-the-seat tension, was the highest grossing film upon its release, a record that was broken by "Star Wars" two years later.

With its return in 4K restoration, "Jaws" regains its intended visual and sonic depth. The vastness of the open sea, the subtle tension of its unseen menace, and its iconic sound design come alive with renewed clarity, offering audiences a rare opportunity to engage with the film as it was originally envisioned, PVR INOX said in a release here.

The re-release is part of PVR INOX's ongoing re-release strategy to bring back iconic films on the big screen. "Jaws" is also part of "Auteurs Curation" at PVR INOX, an

initiative celebrating filmmakers who have shaped the language of cinema.

From Anurag Kashyap's "Dev D" to Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" the line-up will feature several landmark titles, with more announcements to follow in the coming weeks.

Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR INOX Limited, said, "We are constantly looking at ways to enrich our programming. The return of 'Jaws' is a testament to the growing audience appetite for immersive, high-impact storytelling. It's a film that comes alive in a theatre, where sound, scale, and shared anticipation elevate the experience," she said.

Spielberg's "Jaws" was based on the 1974 novel by Peter Benchley and featured Roy Scheider as police chief Martin Brody, who teams up with marine biologist and a professional shark hunter to hunt a man-eating great white shark that attacks beachgoers at a New England summer resort town.

Benchley and Carl Gottlieb wrote the script.