The Batman clip shows Robert Pattinson fight Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman, fans love their 'perfect chemistry'

Another clip from DC and Warner Bros' upcoming superhero extravaganza The Batman has made its way to the Internet. The one-minute-long clip shows what appears to be the first meeting between Batman (Robert Pattinson) and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), and fans are already loving their chemistry.

The clip was shared by fan clubs on YouTube and social media. It opens with Selina Kyle aka Catwoman trying to break open a safe in a room that is sealed off with a police tape. But before she can execute the heist, she is interrupted by Batman and the two engage in some hand-to-hand combat before Batman overpowers her.

Even though the clip is a fight scene, fans went gaga over Robert and Zoe's chemistry in it. A fan commented, "This is perfect chemistry. Can't wait!" Another comment read, "Zoe and Rob have such great chemistry."

The two characters have been known to share great chemistry in the comics and many fans were peeved that the previous film adaptation featuring the two characters--Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Returns--did not get it right. "This oozes Batman and Catwoman from the comics, more so than TDKR did," one fan commented on the video.

Many also appreciated the fight choreography in the short clip, particularly that the action director identified and highlighted the two characters' different fighting styles. A fan noted, "They actually respected the fact that Batman and Catwoman have different fighting styles and physical capabilities." Another comment on a video posted on YouTube read, "Love the stunt choreography, it's almost like a dance."

Also read: Fans are convinced The Flash villain has been revealed accidentally

The Batman marks Robert's debut as the iconic superhero, and also stars Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, and Jeffrey Wright in important roles. The Matt Reeves film takes a look at a young Bruce in the first few years of him taking up the Batman mantle, going toe-to-toe against a serial killer- the Riddler.

A TV spot for the film was released during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday which had fans comparing the film's aesthetic to the iconic Batman: The Animated series from the early 90s. The Batman releases in theatres on March 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON