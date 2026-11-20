This allows Joseph Zada to focus on bringing a young Haymitch to life. The actor balances the teenager’s rebellion and rage with his helplessness quite well. But what he does best is something Jennifer Lawrence also did beautifully in the original films - just being human. In a franchise set in a heightened world where everything is outrageous, the protagonist’s humanity is what tethers viewers to the emotions. Whitney Peak, who plays his love interest, complements him perfectly in this endeavour. The perfect foil to them is McKenna Grace, who brings the acidic humour and wit this film couldn’t have done without, making her character immediately likeable and rootable.

The cast of Sunrise on the Reaping reads like a who's who of Hollywood's most talented people. Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, and Elle Fanning pack in as much talent as one film can afford, while forever remaining in the background, never overshadowing the ‘kids’, the leads. But what they deftly do is add credibility, depth, and flair to the film. They play over-the-top characters in an otherworldly setting, yet show remarkable restraint. Be it Glenn Close’s wonderful take on Druscilla or Ralph Fiennes’ simmering rendition of President Snow, or the manic energy of Kieran Culkin, it all forms a nice package for the leads to let loose, unbothered by how to make this world feel alive. The experts are at that task, and they do it wonderfully.

It is the day of the reaping in Panem, a post-apocalyptic America, for the 50th Hunger Games. The 2nd Quarter Quell, as it is called, sees four tributes from each district instead of two, fight to the death so that the country remains distracted. Haymitch (Joseph Zada) finds himself reaped, much to the dismay of his girlfriend and family. But once inside the games, he must find a way to not just stay alive, but also to find allies. And there, he discovers that the games can be stopped as a group of conspirators plans to do so. A desperate Haymitch decides that the machine must be stopped, and vows to be the one to do it.

The Hunger Games films were always very well cast. Outside of the Harry Potter films, the Hunger Games arguably boasted the most accomplished support cast of any major Hollywood franchise. After a slight deviation from that norm in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the franchise returns to that star-studded support model in Sunrise on the Reaping , the latest prequel. And it does so to wonderful effect. This prequel, which serves as the origin story of Haymitch Abernathy, is thrilling, exciting, visually splendid, and touching all at once.

A visual delight My biggest complaint with cinema of late has been the absence of colours. Everything looks like a copy of a copy these days, with all colour and saturation drained from films. We have seen enough comparisons on Instagram and YouTube to see how colour tones in Hollywood blockbusters have become more muted. Sunrise on the Reaping changes that. It creates an arena flush with flora and fauna. There are butterflies, rabbits, storks, flowers, and waterfalls. And all this is flush with colours.

But more than that, noteworthy is the almost steampunk retro design of Panem. Sunrise on the Reaping is set 24 years before The Hunger Games, so this world is both futuristic and retro. The use of vintage wood panels, mahogany, and bright colours to show that difference is perfect. This immerses you in the world. Add to that the visual effects and the scale, and Sunrise on the Reaping is a delight.

The emotions run heavy There are two ways to experience this film. The first is as a Hunger Games fan, someone who was invested in the original films and books, and can spot the Easter Eggs, right from the Everdeens to Beetee Latier. But there is also the casual viewer, who can watch this film as a coming-of-age story for Haymitch and his arc. Either way, the emotions form the narrative’s core. The film deals with themes of justice, equality, brotherhood, and second chances, while taking a sharp dig at autocracy. Sunrise on the Reaping may lack the subtlety and finesse of The Hunger Games, but it is also a film of its time, when being pronounced and obvious about it is the need.

The final act of the film, particularly Joseph’s performance and those cameos, elevates the film. It tugs at you, frustrating you at the injustices of the world and making you wonder just how much an individual can endure. But this weary stretch is also what gives the film such a concluding finale, neatly tying it in with Katniss and Peeta’s rebellion a generation down the line.

If a Hunger Games film is never made again, this may just be the most satisfying and perfect way to end this saga.