The Pitt actor Noah Wyle named as People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2026, says he never saw it coming

After playing doctors on television for years, Noah Wyle has a new reason to be in the spotlight. The 55-year-old actor, best known for ER and HBO’s The Pitt, has been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2026. The news was announced on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, where the longtime ER fan unveiled the cover before Noah joined her.

Noal Wyle reacts to the new title

Noah Wyle named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2026, reveals why he expects teasing from family and friends. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Noah was not expecting the new title and initially thought someone was pulling a prank on him. "I thought that sounded like a prank — just not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me," he told the publication.

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Taking the news in his stride, the actor joked about what the title might bring, before admitting that his friends and family would have plenty to say about it. “I hope this changes everything. I hope it's just wine and roses, milk and honey from here on out. [Laughs] No, I don't, but I am going to take a lot of ribbing from friends and family for sure.”

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Noah Wyle follows Jonathan Bailey as Sexiest Man Alive

{{^usCountry}} Noah succeeds Jonathan Bailey, who made history last year as the first openly gay man to receive the Sexiest Man Alive title. People launched the annual tradition in 1985, with Mel Gibson becoming its first cover star. Over the years, the honour has gone to several Hollywood favourites, including Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Michael B Jordan, John Legend and Idris Elba. Noah Wyle’s career comeback with The Pitt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Noah succeeds Jonathan Bailey, who made history last year as the first openly gay man to receive the Sexiest Man Alive title. People launched the annual tradition in 1985, with Mel Gibson becoming its first cover star. Over the years, the honour has gone to several Hollywood favourites, including Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Michael B Jordan, John Legend and Idris Elba. Noah Wyle’s career comeback with The Pitt {{/usCountry}}

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Noah Wyle’s latest achievement comes as his career enjoys a new high, thanks to The Pitt. He first shot to fame in 1994 as medical student John Carter in NBC’s medical drama ER. The role made him a familiar face on television and earned him three Golden Globe nominations and five Emmy nominations, though he did not win either award for his work on the show.

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After ER, Noah continued to take on roles in films and television, but The Pitt has brought him back into the spotlight in a big way. He plays Dr Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, a senior doctor juggling the demands of a busy hospital and the challenges that come with the job.

His performance has earned him some of the biggest honours of his career, including the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series in 2026. He also won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in both 2025 and 2026. The Pitt is set to return for a third season in January 2027.

What is The Pitt about?

The Pitt is an American medical drama that unfolds in real time, with each season following a single 15-hour shift in a hospital emergency department. Each episode covers one hour of that shift, giving viewers an intense, close-up look at the pressure, uncertainty and difficult decisions that shape life in an emergency room.

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Set at the overcrowded and underfunded Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, the series follows Dr Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Noah Wyle), an attending physician who leads the emergency department team through a demanding shift. From opioid overdoses and gun violence to homelessness and other medical emergencies, the doctors and nurses deal with a steady stream of patients while struggling with larger problems, including staff shortages and the commercialisation of healthcare.

The series features an ensemble cast including Katherine LaNasa as charge nurse Dana Evans, Patrick Ball as senior resident Dr Frank Langdon, Fiona Dourif as resident Dr Cassie McKay, Taylor Dearden as Dr Melissa "Mel" King, Isa Briones as Dr Trinity Santos, Gerran Howell as Dr Dennis Whitaker, Shawn Hatosy as Dr Jack Abbot and Shabana Azeez as medical student Victoria Javadi. In the second season, Sepideh Moafi joined the main cast as Dr Baran Al-Hashimi, whereas Supriya Ganesh, as Dr Mohan, exited the show after two seasons.

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