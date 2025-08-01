The Social Network Part II: Cast, release date, plot and all you need to know

Over a decade after The Social Network captivated audiences with its razor-sharp take on Facebook’s beginnings, a new chapter is officially underway. Early casting buzz for the film hints at major award-winning stars stepping in for key roles. Titled The Social Network Part II, the film is this time directed by Aaron Sorkin, who also wrote the 2010 original. Based on The Facebook Files by The Wall Street Journal, the movie will explore Facebook’s darker chapters, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Here's what we know so far: File photo of Jeremy Strong (Lev Radin/Shutterstock)

The Social Network Part II: A look at film's potential cast

Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Network Part II may have found its potential leads. Sources tell Deadline that Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White are early frontrunners, with White being eyed for the role of Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz and Madison for the whistleblower role.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Jeremy Strong is also in the line, possibly stepping in as Mark Zuckerberg, a role originally played by Jesse Eisenberg in the 2010 Oscar-nominated film. However, insiders add that no official offers have been made so far.

The Social Network Part II plot

The Social Network Part II is said to shift its focus from Facebook’s creation to its controversies. Drawing from internal reports, the sequel will explore how Meta allegedly ignored warnings about the harm its platforms caused teens, the unchecked spread of misinformation, and the role it may have played in the lead-up to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

The Social Network Part II release date

As The Social Network Part II remains in development with Aaron Sorkin at the helm, an official release date has yet to be announced.

FAQs:

1. Is The Social Network Part II confirmed?

In June 2025, The Social Network Part II was announced to be in development.

2. Who might star in it?

Jeremy Allen White, Mikey Madison, and Jeremy Strong are reportedly being considered for key roles.

3. What will The Social Network Part II focus on?

The story will delve into Facebook’s own findings about its harmful effects on teens and its link to the January 6 Capitol attack.