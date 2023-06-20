Tom Cruise gets emotional at Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One premiere in Rome: 'Cinema breaks down walls'

Tom Cruise is back with the seventh part of Mission Impossible. On Monday, at Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One's world premiere in Rome, the Hollywood actor turned emotional, while speaking to media about his film. He talked about his films and said cinema 'bridges walls, it breaks them down and allows people to be able to share an experience'. Also read: Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One first reactions are here Tom Cruise puts on his sunglasses as he poses ahead of the premiere of Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One in Rome. (AFP)

Tom Cruise said he was 'very grateful' to be attending Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One's world premiere in Rome. The event took place on the Spanish Steps of the Italian capital, where much of the latest franchise installment takes place. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will be out in theatres in India on July 12.

On filming for Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise said in a red carpet interview with Deadline, “Believe me, every day I was dealing and working with this community of governments and the people in my crew, to make it so that we could all have this and be here today, and it would not have happened at enough in film and enough in Venice, Norway, Abu Dhabi, everyone and the whole industry to be able to support it make this happen. So this is a moment this is very exciting.”

Tom Cruise poses during the red carpet premiere of Mission Impossible 7 in Rome. (AFP)

Tom talks about cinema's power

The actor further said that to study the industry he insists not just on attending studio premieres in a country, but also on going to their theatres and watching their movies.

Tom said, "I brought my movies and I watched my movies with them to understand the universality of humanity, the things that bring us together. And that's why it's not just a cinema experience – it is about all of us together from all walks of life, and being there together in the theatre and having a common experience. And that is what cinema does. It bridges walls, it breaks them down and allows people to be able to share that kind of commonality and experience... And I used to go meet with the students. I'd be like, we need theatres. You know, I want to I want to push you know, we need theaters in this country. We need theatres in that country."

About Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Mission Impossible 7 sees Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt and his Impossible Missions Force (IMF) team embark on their most dangerous mission yet. Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Cary Elwes, Frederick Schmidt and Mariela Garriga also star in the film directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also co-wrote the film alongside Erik Jendresen.

