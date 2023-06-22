Tom Cruise on why Mission Impossible films are meant for cinemas: I want everyone to travel the world with me

Tom on moviegoing experience

“My goal as a child was to make movies and travel the world. And not just be a tourist, but to work and live there, and understand their culture. You look at my movies, and I've had that, because of everyone who's enabled me and allowed me to entertain them. It's a privilege that I've never taken for granted. It's my passion to make movies. It's my passion to entertain you. And I'll always fight for big theatres and that kind of experience for everyone,” Tom said at the premiere in Rome.

Why Rome?

Tom and Hayley Atwell, the newest addition to the Mission: Impossible franchise, shot for a key car chase sequence in Rome. In fact, the yellow Fiat they shot in was also showcased during the world premiere in Rome. Tom joked that he's shot so many chase sequences in Rome that by now, he's surprised that he's still welcome in the city.

About Dead Reckoning Part One

Dead Reckoning is the sequel to Mission: Impossible - Fallout, that released in 2018. Dead Reckonig is being made in two parts. The first will release on July 12 in cinemas and the second is slated to release on June 28, 2024.

The action thriller will see Tom Cruise reprise his iconic role of Ethan Hunt, Simon Pegg return as Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Fraust, and Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis. Hayley joins the ensemble as Grace. “I've been a huge fan of the Mission: Impossible franchise, of Christopher McQuarrie, of Tom Cruise. So when I was handcuffed with Tom in a scene, I said, “Wow, I'm in a Tom Cruise movie!” And he responded with, “No no, I'm in a Hailey Atwell movie!” That's just how Tom is. He's so generous, always bolsters people to do better," Hailey said on joining the Mission: Impossible franchise.

