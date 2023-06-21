Hayley Atwell on joining Mission Impossible franchise with Dead Reckoning: ‘There were a lot of pinch-me moments’

On working with Tom Cruise

“I've been a huge fan of the Mission: Impossible franchise, of Christopher McQuarrie, of Tom Cruise. So when I was handcuffed with Tom in a scene (while shooting for Dead Reckoning), I said, “Wow, I'm in a Tom Cruise movie!” And he responded with, “No no, I'm in a Hailey Atwell movie!” That's just how Tom is. He's so generous, always bolsters people to do better,” Hailey said in an video by Mulderville USA.

On Tom and Christopher's style of working

“Tom and McQ's working relationship has been forged over 16 years of friendship and a deep understanding and appreciation of film. The technical sides of it, but also about storytelling. I've come into their orbit at a time when there's so much finesse in how they communicate on set. They're sort of mind reading. Tom would say, ‘Hey McQ’ and he'd say, ‘Yeah, I agree.' And you'd be like, ‘What?’ (laughs) So they both challenge each other. They're both individually very strong-willed leaders, and yet they complement each other because it's a foundation of utter respect for what the other can do professionally. They have a symbiotic relationship, they come hand in hand.”

Who's Hayley Atwell?

Hayley is best known for playing Peggy Carter, Steve Rogers' love interest, in the Captain America franchise and Russo Brothers' Avengers franchise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She also played Captain Carter in Marvel shows Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter. Her last appearance as Peggy Carter or Captain Carter was in Sam Raimi's MCU film Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness last year.

She'll lend her voice to the iconic character of Lara Croft in the upcoming animated adaptation of Tomb Raider.

About Dead Reckoning

Dead Reckoning is the sequel to Mission: Impossible - Fallout, that released in 2018. Dead Reckonig is being made in two parts. The first will release on July 12 in cinemas and the second is slated to release on June 28, 2024.

