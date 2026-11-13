Los Angeles, Actor Tom Holland, known for playing the fan-favourite "Spider-Man" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, says starring in Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" has boosted his "confidence" and "ambition". Tom Holland says starring in 'The Odyssey' boosted his confidence and ambition

Holland was attending the screening of Nolan's Greek epic in London on Thursday when he was asked what he had taken away from the experience of playing Odysseus' son Telemachus.

"I'd probably say it's confidence and an ambition to see what else is out there for me", the actor said, as quoted by Variety.

"I've been an admirer of Chris since I can remember, and to have the opportunity to work with him and to have his approval, and to sit in his house and watch his movie and to get a pat on the back, for me, just was like the perfect way for me to start whatever it is that I'm doing next," Holland explained.

"He's given me a level of confidence as an actor that I don't know if I had before and I'm very grateful that that is something that I can take away from this," he added.

The "Uncharted" actor said that while he learned a lot from his fellow actors, including actor-wife Zendaya, and the crew, he would approach his new project "with this sense of achievement and this newfound confidence in what I can do", thanks to Nolan's film.

"That is what Chris and Emma do so well, is they really champion their actors", the 30-year-old said.

Holland starred in two of this year's blockbusters, Destin Daniel Cretton's "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and Nolan's "The Odyssey."

His upcoming project includes a biopic of legendary dancer Fred Astaire, in which he will play the titular character. The untitled film, which is reportedly in pre-production, will be directed by Paul King, with Amy Pascal producing.

It stars Margaret Qualley as Adele Astaire and Sabrina Carpenter as Ginger Rogers alongside Holland.

Fred and Adele Astaire were major stars on Broadway and London's West End before Fred went on to become one of Hollywood's greatest stars, along with co-star and dance partner Ginger Rogers.

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