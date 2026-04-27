London, Hollywood actor Emily Blunt admits she was intimidated by Meryl Streep while filming the first "The Devil Wears Prada" film. Was scared to work with Meryl Streep in 'The Devil Wears Prada': Emily Blunt

Blunt, who is returning to reprise her role in the second installment, spoke about the film and its sequel at the SiriusXM Front Row chat hosted by Andy Cohen, where she was accompanied by her co-actors Anne Hathaway, Streep and Stanley Tucci, according to the entertainment news magazine People.

When asked if she was intimidated while working with Streep, the actor recalled the shooting of the first film, and said she was "quite scared".

"I mean, on the first one, I was quite scared because I feel like you were in a zone...She was in a Miranda zone," Blunt told Streep, who essays Miranda Priestly, the cruel editor-in-chief of Runway magazine in the film franchise.

Replying to the actor, Streep said, "Oh, yeah. I was in that zone."

"Not impenetrable, but we could come up and tell you a funny story, but you wouldn't do your extraordinary laugh that I normally hear," Blunt added.

The first film revolved around Andy Sachs , a smart but fashion-clueless journalism graduate who moves to New York City with dreams of becoming a serious writer. Desperate for work, she lands a job as a junior personal assistant to Miranda Priestly, the cold and tyrannical editor-in-chief of the elite fashion magazine Runway.

"The Devil Wears Prada 2", which is set to release on May 1, is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna.

The story will follow Streep's character, Miranda Priestly, navigating the decline of traditional print media, forced to face off against her former assistant, Emily Charlton , who is now a high-powered luxury group executive controlling vital advertising funds.

It is produced by Wendy Finerman with Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and McKenna serving as executive producers.

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