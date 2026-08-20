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Whalefall trailer: Austin Abrams is a modern-day Jonah trapped inside a massive whale in this gritty survival thriller

Based on Daniel Kraus' acclaimed novel, Whalefall plunges its protagonist into an unimaginable fight for survival after he is swallowed whole by a sperm whale.

Published on: Aug 20, 2026, 16:32:26 IST
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The trailer of Austin Abrams' Whalefall has been unveiled. Based on Daniel Kraus' acclaimed novel, the survival thriller from 20th Century Studios and Imagine Entertainment arrives in Indian theatres on 16 October. Based on Daniel Kraus' acclaimed novel, the film plunges its protagonist into an unimaginable fight for survival after he is swallowed whole by a massive sperm whale.

Whalefall trailer out

Whalefall trailer: Austin Abrams in the trailer.
Whalefall trailer: Austin Abrams in the trailer.

Following the death of his father (Josh Brolin), Jay Gardiner (Austin Abrams) goes diving off the Central Coast of California in search of his remains, but is swallowed by a massive sperm whale. While trapped inside its belly with only one hour of oxygen left, Jay comes to realise that the hard-earned lessons his father imparted may be the key to his escape.

Whalefall is directed by Brian Duffield, with a screenplay by Brian Duffield and Daniel Kraus, based on Kraus' novel of the same name. The film also stars Josh Brolin, Elisabeth Shue, John Ortiz, Jane Levy, and Emily Rudd.

The film is produced by Brian Grazer, p.g.a., Brian Duffield, p.g.a., Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a., with Doug Merrifield, Richard Abate, and Will Rowbotham serving as executive producers.

 
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