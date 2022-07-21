When Kim Kardashian said she was 'obsessed' with Johnny Depp: ‘He was so hot’

Kim Kardashian said in an old interview that as a teenager she was obsessed with actor Johnny Depp. Kim has also said previously that while she had a crush on Johnny, her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian liked Leonardo DiCaprio. Also Read: When Johnny Depp said he 'tortured' Leonardo DiCaprio in the 90s

In a 2014 interview with Australia Daily, Kim said, "I was obsessed with Johnny Depp when I was a teenager. I thought he was so hot. He was gorgeous and had that bad-boy streak – especially when he was with Winona Rider and then Kate Moss. I loved looking at couples and wondering what it was that attracted them to each other. As a general rule, I didn’t go for bad boys and I never went for party boys but was certainly attracted to Johnny Depp physically.”

But this wasn't the first time when Kim talked about Johnny. According to a 2014 Female First report, Kim said, "Kourtney and I actually shared a room together at one point growing up. I loved Johnny Depp, I was obsessed with him, and she was really into Leonardo DiCaprio, so we had cutouts of them on our wall next to our Michael Jackson posters. “I don't know who Khloe was into - she was younger than us, so it wasn't cool for us to hang out with our little sister.”

When Kim's comment came out, at that time Johnny was dating Amber Heard. They later tied the knot in 2015. Amber filed for divorce from Johnny on May 23, 2016, and secured a temporary restraining order against him. She said Johnny had physically abused her during their relationship, and that it happened most often, while he was high on drugs or alcohol. Johnny later filed a defamation case against Amber and won it last month.

Kim married rapper Kanye West in 2014. They have four children together- daughter North, son Saint, daughter Chicago, and son Psalm. Kim filed for divorce in February last year citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalised on March 2 with Kim declared legally single. Kim will soon be seen on The Kardashians which will premiere on September 22, 2022.

