Who is RJ Mitte's girlfriend Kennedy Suarez? What we know about 'Breaking Bad' star's relationship

“Breaking Bad” actor RJ Mitte has reportedly died by suicide at the age of 34, according to TMZ.

Who is RJ Mitte's girlfriend?

RJ Mitte is survived by his longtime girlfriend and fiancée, Kennedy Suarez. (Instagram @rjmitte)

He is survived by his longtime girlfriend and fiancée, Kennedy Suarez.

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Mitte and Suarez had been friends for a decade before their bond developed into a romantic relationship. They reportedly began dating around 2020 and announced their engagement in October 2025.

According to PEOPLE in October 2025, Suarez works remotely as a human resources generalist.

Also read | RJ Mitte, 'Breaking Bad' star who played Walter White Jr., dies at 34; tributes pour in

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{{^usCountry}} Suarez frequently accompanied Mitte to public appearances and visited the sets of his film projects, helping with his day-to-day needs whenever required. She reportedly lived with Mitte in Brownsville, Texas. When Mitte proposed Suarez {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suarez frequently accompanied Mitte to public appearances and visited the sets of his film projects, helping with his day-to-day needs whenever required. She reportedly lived with Mitte in Brownsville, Texas. When Mitte proposed Suarez {{/usCountry}}

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Mitte and Suarez took a significant step in their relationship in October 2025, when the actor proposed on her 30th birthday.

He popped the question at the 56th annual Dia del Sol fundraising gala in Carlsbad, California. The event raised money for United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego, where Mitte served as a celebrity ambassador.

“I’m thrilled to have found my person, my partner in life who makes me want to be better, no matter what we’re doing,” Mitte told PEOPLE at the time.

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“Kennedy is my everything and I can’t wait to officially start our life together and see what adventures life takes us on next," the actor had said.

Mitte’s advocacy and charity work

The couple worked together on advocacy initiatives. Mitte served as president of his family’s Austin-based nonprofit, The Mitte Foundation, which focuses on supporting underserved communities across South Texas through funding and revitalization efforts. One of its initiatives is the Mitte Cultural District in Brownsville.