Who is Tom Welling’s wife Jessica Rose Lee? Inside the Smallville star’s marriage, career and family

Tom Welling, best known for playing Clark Kent in Smallville, has built a successful career in television and film. While his acting work continues to attract attention, a recent Instagram story of Welling's where he accidentally exposed his body.

Smallville actor Tom Welling has been married to equestrian and entrepreneur Jessica Rose Lee since 2019. (Tom Welling | Instagram )

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Amid the growing controversy, fans have also shown growing interest in his personal life, particularly his marriage to Jessica Rose Lee.

Welling and Lee have been married since 2019 and share two children. The couple have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight, occasionally offering glimpses into their family life through social media and public appearances.

The actor rose to international fame with Smallville, portraying a young Superman for 10 seasons between 2001 and 2011. He later appeared in series including Lucifer and has also worked as a director and producer. His popularity has kept public attention on both his professional achievements and family life.

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Who is Tom Welling’s wife, Jessica Rose Lee?

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{{^usCountry}} Jessica Rose Lee is an equestrian, entrepreneur and lifestyle brand founder. Horses have long been a central part of her life and career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jessica Rose Lee is an equestrian, entrepreneur and lifestyle brand founder. Horses have long been a central part of her life and career. {{/usCountry}}

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According to reports, Lee worked as an assistant rider for private stables during the early stages of her career. She later combined her passion for horses and fashion by launching Saddle Club, a lifestyle brand inspired by equestrian culture.

Lee is also active on Instagram, where she shares updates about her family, horseback riding, travel and her business ventures. Her account has attracted tens of thousands of followers interested in her equestrian lifestyle.

Welling and Lee reportedly met in 2014 through their shared love of horses. At the time, Welling was going through divorce proceedings with his first wife, model Jamie White. The couple kept the early years of their relationship away from public attention.

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After Welling’s divorce was finalised, the pair continued dating for several years. In February 2018, they announced their engagement on social media.

The couple married in November 2019 at Sunstone Vineyards & Winery in California. Their wedding reportedly featured a cowboy-inspired theme, reflecting their shared appreciation for ranch life and horses.

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Their growing family

Tom Welling and Jessica Rose Lee are parents to two sons.

Their first child, Thomson Wylde Welling, was born in January 2019, months before the couple married. Lee announced his birth on Instagram.

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Their second son, Rocklin Von Welling, was born in 2021.