Did Selena Gomez announce pregnancy with baby bump photo? Truth behind viral post

The claim is false. The image in the X post is AI-generated. The original photo was posted by Sofia Richie Grainge on March 11, where she showed off her baby bump while she was pregnant with her second child with her husband Elliot Grainge. The photo was edited to include Gomez’s face.

“Selena Gomez has just announced on her instagram story that she’s pregnant despite her being diagnosed with a lupus disease . Congratulations to her,” the X post reads.

A post going viral on X claims that Selena Gomez just announced her pregnancy on Instagram. The post features an image of Gomez appearing to flaunt a baby bump with the caption, “My bundle of joy,” with Benny Blanco tagged.

Besides, Gomez has shared no Instagram post or story announcing a pregnancy in recent days.

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Gomes earlier revealed that she could not carry children due to her health issues. However, she hinted at her motherhood plans in a talk at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City while talking about her mental health non-profit, Rare Impact Funding

"I think what makes me proud is knowing that we're truly making a difference…I think there's a bunch of stigma around everything," she said, per the Daily Mail. "I have a 13-year-old sister who means the world to me, and eventually I'll have my own children, and this is something that I don't want to be taboo."

"I don't mind if people think it's 'out there,' but I love what we have accomplished, and I think we'll just continue to grow in that manner and hopefully continue to do great things," she added.

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In 2024, Gomez claimed that she was unable to have a child naturally due to her various health issues, including lupus and bipolar disorder. "I haven't ever said this, but I unfortunately can't carry my own children," she told Vanity Fair at the time.

"I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while…It's not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone,” she added.

Gomez further said that she had found peace with the reality that she wouldn't carry a child.

"I'm in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me…At the end of the day, I don't care. It'll be mine. It'll be my baby,” she said.