What does Selena Gomez eat in a day? Benny Blanco exposes singer's ‘diet of a 5-year-old’: Burgers, fries, no veggies

Selena Gomez seems to love fast food like a love song! Her husband, Benny Blanco, recently revealed that the pop star and actor has the eating habits of “a five-year-old child.” Speaking on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Podcast, the record producer opened up about Gomez’s surprisingly unhealthy food preferences and shared details about what she actually enjoys eating. Check out what Selena Gomez eats for breakfast! (Pinterest)

Also Read | Selena Gomez offers candid view of life after her wedding to Benny Blanco in a new Instagram post

Selena Gomez may be a chart-topping pop sensation, an A-list actor, and one of the world’s most successful celebrity beauty entrepreneurs, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she follows a health-conscious diet. Despite her glamorous public image, the 33-year-old appears surprisingly relatable when it comes to her everyday eating habits. According to the Daily Mail, during a private taping of the podcast in West Hollywood, Benny Blanco reportedly opened up about his wife’s favourite food combinations and her preferred breakfast choices. The episode is expected to air in September.

Selena Gomez’s eating habits While discussing Selena Gomez’s eating habits with the Goop founder, Blanco joked that the singer “has the diet of a five-year-old child.” He shared that Gomez enjoys everything that is unhealthy, revealing that burgers and fries are her favourite comfort-food combination, while fast food is also her go-to breakfast choice. He also recalled, “This morning I walked in and she was eating Jack in the Box at 6:45 in the morning.”

Benny revealed that the only somewhat healthy food he can convince Selena to eat is from Goop Kitchen, Gwyneth Paltrow’s health-focused takeout chain known for dishes ranging from soups and salads to pizzas and pasta. He added that the restaurant also serves his favourite pizza. However, admitting that the Rare founder is not particularly fond of fruits or vegetables, Blanco joked that she picks out all the toppings from Goop’s Chinese chicken salad while leaving behind the lettuce and greens for him to finish.

However, this is hardly new information about Selena Gomez. The singer and actor has long been known for both her lack of cooking skills and her indulgent eating habits. According to the Daily Mail, Gomez was once hospitalised for malnourishment, reportedly linked to her junk food-heavy diet. She has previously admitted that one of her biggest issues is simply not eating right, revealing her love for sweets such as M&M's, Kit Kat, Snickers, and Goobers. In a 2016 interview with Bon Appetit, Selena also shared that she kept her tour bus stocked with Hot Cheetos, chocolate, and pickles, while admitting that she also loves indulging in a plate of fried chicken.