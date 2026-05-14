Quote of the day by Gwyneth Paltrow: 'I think it's incredibly embarrassing when people are drunk'

In an old interview, long before she was the face of the multi-million-dollar wellness brand, Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow didn't mince words about her social preferences. She labelled public intoxication as 'degrading' and 'gross'. Looking back, those words weren't just a critique; they were the foundational blueprint for Goop. Also read | Quote of the day by Aishwarya Rai: 'I think the biggest strength lies in one's ability to say no' Gwyneth Paltrow poses on the red carpet during the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026. (Reuters)

What did Gwyneth Paltrow say? She said in a 2006 The Guardian interview, "I'm not really a drinker...I think it's gross. I really don't like drunk women; I think it is such a bad look. I think it's very inappropriate and I don't like it... I think they're the idiot people and I'm the normal person. But I don't really go to parties where ... I don't really have drunk friends. My friends are kind of adult; they have a drink. But they hold their liquor. I think it's incredibly embarrassing when people are drunk. It just looks so ridiculous. I find it very degrading. I think, ooh, you're really degrading yourself right now, to be this pissed out in public."

Why this quote matters In the interview, the actor made a sharp distinction between herself and the 'idiot people', claiming the title of 'the normal person'. While the phrasing was harsh, it revealed the early stages of the brand identity she would later monetise. Gwyneth noted that her friends 'hold their liquor' and act like 'adults'. This fixation with a high-standard, curated social circle became the hallmark of the Goop lifestyle.

Two years after that interview, Gwyneth launched the Goop newsletter. The transition from judging 'drunk women' to selling expensive vitamins and 'clean' wine isn't a contradiction; it’s a direct evolution. Interestingly, Gwyneth didn't stay a teetotaler. She eventually shared her love for dirty martini and posted recipes on Goop. By labelling public drunkenness as 'degrading', she set the stage for a version of indulgence that is always controlled, expensive, and optimised.

Did you know, alcohol consumption impacts nearly every major system in the body, from your brain to your gut? Doctors and health experts say that even 'moderate' drinking can have long-term negative consequences.

Click here to know how alcohol is a neurotoxin that can 'literally shrink your brain'. Cardiologists also warn that sustained alcohol use puts immense strain on the heart. Click here to know more. The stomach and intestines are the 'first line of contact' for alcohol, making them highly vulnerable. Click here to know more.