Cardiologist warns ‘more than 3 drinks of alcohol a day increases the risk of stroke by 50%’

Most of us like to believe that the occasional drink is harmless - we reassure ourselves that “just one” won’t do any damage. But over time, that habit can silently compound, putting immense strain on the heart. Sustained alcohol use isn’t just an innocent indulgence; it’s closely linked to a range of cardiovascular problems that can weaken the heart and even lead to life-threatening conditions. Consumption of alcohol causes serious damage to the heart over time.(Pexel)

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart transplant surgeon, specialising in advanced heart failure, heart transplantation, and mechanical circulatory support, working with Baptist Memorial Health care, warns that sustained alcohol consumption can severely weaken the heart over time.

In an Instagram video posted on September 23, the cardiologist cautions that alcohol consumption is not merely a harmless indulgence - it builds up damage over time, causing a series of serious heart conditions. He outlines five major ways chronic alcohol consumption harms the heart, and also points out key symptoms to watch for.

The effects of alcohol on the heart

cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy is a condition of the heart where the heart muscles thicken, enlarge or become rigid, making the heart weaker and more difficult for it to pump blood to the rest of the body, as per the American Heart Association. According to Dr Yaranov, “1 in 3 heavy drinkers will develop alcoholic cardiomyopathy - where the heart muscle weakens and can lead to heart failure.”

Blood pressure

The cardiologist highlights the detrimental effects of alcohol on blood pressure - “Chronic alcohol use can raise your blood pressure by 2-4 mmHg for every drink you consume, making your heart work harder.”

Atrial fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation, AFib or arrhythmia, is a heart condition characterised by a fast or erratic heart rate, due to the irregular beating of the upper chambers of the heart, known as the atria, according to the American Heart Association. Dr Yaranov highlights, “1 in 4 people with Atrial Fibrillation (Afib) have a history of heavy drinking. Alcohol can trigger irregular heart rhythms.”

Stroke

The cardiologist adds that drinking more than three drinks in a day can increase the risk of having a stroke by 50 percent.

Coronary artery disease

Dr Yaranov warns that chronic alcohol consumption can double the risk of coronary artery disease, making individuals far more vulnerable to heart attacks and long-term cardiovascular complications.

Symptoms

Dr Yaranov lists the following as symptoms of the effects of chronic drinking and a weakened heart:

Severe fatigue

Shortness of breath

Swelling in the legs

