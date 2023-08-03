Gwyneth Paltrow invites you: Experience the ultimate goop retreat on Airbnb!

Dreaming of a luxurious getaway? Now you can experience the ultimate Goop-inspired stay at Gwyneth Paltrow's stunning Montecito guesthouse, and she'll be your gracious host! Experience Goop-inspired luxury at Gwyneth Paltrow's Montecito guesthouse on Airbnb! Book a stay for a night of indulgence and ultimate relaxation.(Architectural Digest/YouTube)

In a recent Instagram post, the actress and Goop founder announced that she's opening up her "beautiful little guest house" to lucky visitors on Airbnb. The video tour of the inviting home showcases its charming features, including a soaking tub, vaulted ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, and, of course, an array of Goop skincare products.

In the caption, Paltrow shared her desire to foster connections and combat the loneliness that many face today. "I'm inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night," she wrote. Guests will have the opportunity to join her and her husband, Brad Falchuk, for a delectable dinner in the wine room.

The home boasts a fully-equipped kitchen, a cozy queen-sized bedroom filled with natural light, and a spa-like bathroom adorned with white marble tiles and gold accents. Outside, a second fireplace is there, along with a lounge area under a pergola and a grand dining table next to French doors that open up to the beautiful garden.

Paltrow has curated a range of activities to provide visitors with the ultimate Goop retreat experience. From guided meditation to a spa day and a Goop-inspired lunch, there's something for everyone to indulge in. Paltrow promises to cater to any pressing requirements visitors might have during their stay.

Mark your calendars for August 15, at 10 AM Pacific Time, when reservations for the one-night stay for two people go on sale. The visit is scheduled for September 9, so the spots are going to be full soon.

Paltrow and Falchuk purchased the Montecito property in 2016 for $4.9 million and spent years constructing an "eco mansion" spread across 14,000 square feet. Along with the guesthouse, the estate features an Olympic-sized pool, making it a true haven for relaxation.

While visitors immerse themselves in the Goop lifestyle, they might also catch a glimpse of some famous neighbors, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Rob Lowe, Ellen DeGeneres, Cameron Diaz, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Aniston, and more.