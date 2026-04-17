Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco break up? Fact-checking viral Instagram story post fueling divorce rumors

Rumors have surfaced online that singer Selena Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco are breaking up. Several unverified profiles have amplified this rumor, sharing an alleged Instagram story from Gomez's profile, which they claimed she later deleted. Rumors on social media claimed that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were divorcing. (Instagram/selenagomez) “Just clearing things up…I'm single. No drama, no hidden story, just focusing on myself and my peace for now,” the alleged Instagram story read. Sharing a screenshot of the alleged story, one profile on X wrote "

This is not the first instance where Gomez and Blanco's breakup has been indicated by online posts. Another post shared some hours back, alleged that Gomez and Blanco were going through a marital issue. Also Read | Selena Gomez tried to attend Justin Bieber’s Coachella rehearsal but was 'refused entry': Fact check “Allegedly actress Selena Gomez and her husband Benny blanco are currently going through a marital issue. It is reported that Selena Gomez caught Benny blanco cheating through texts she saw with another celebrity who is currently not confirmed yet. Sources close to the two have claimed that Selena have apparently left their home in Los Angeles and moved to her own apartment in California,” the post read.

On April 13, a page going by Hoops Crave also posted “Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are reportedly getting a divorce.”

Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco divorcing? Fact-checking claims Despite the many rumors about Gomez and Blanco's breakup doing the rounds, the two have not indicated anything about a split. Notably, Hoops Crave, which shared the news of a possible divorce is a self-proclaimed parody site. Further, Grok fact-checked the claims of the now-deleted Instagram story on the split. The AI chatbot wrote "No, this isn't confirmed. No official statement from Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, or any major outlet backs the "I'm single" Instagram story claim. They married in Sept 2025 and were posting as a couple into early April 2026 (including her calling herself "Mrs. Blanco"). This looks like another unverified rumor spreading with old photos and a screenshot." Gomez's Instagram bears no hint of a possible split from Blanco. Rather her latest Instagram post is one where she has put up photos of herself and they're captioned ‘Mrs Blanco’, a reference to her marriage with the music producer. The two had announced their relationship to the public in 2023 and then got married in September 2025, after about two years of dating.